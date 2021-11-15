11/15/2021 at 11:45 CET

Sport.es

Not even the Lexus Alcobendas, Cup champion and first classified in the last regular phase of the Honor Division League, was able to stop the unstoppable dynamics of the SilverStorm El Salvador, who saved in extremis his full of victories and further consolidates at the top of the rankings. Too AMPO Ordizia, CP Les Abelles and Recoletas Burgos-University of Burgos they were victorious on the fifth day.

Thomas Jorge decanted the balance with the time fulfilled in the Pepe Rojo, being the last scorer in a match where we had a great time with two teams that were candidates for everything, who showed their best version during long stretches and evenly distributed. The alternation on the scoreboard was constant and surely it would have remained so if five, ten or twenty more minutes had been played.

In the other three games of the weekend there were also local victories, although in the case of the Recoletas Burgos-University of Burgos, the gualdinegros were on the verge of wasting an outstanding three-quarters of a game because of the late but impressive reaction of the VRAC Entrepinares Cheese. Valladolid do not return home with triumph, but demonstrating that attitude and sacrifice are not discussed, something that helped them to scratch the defensive bonus. In any case, good news for the Surveyors, which gains confidence after an irregular start to the campaign.

In Valencia, Les Abelles deservedly won an Enerside Sciences who had been showing a great level despite the tough schedule. Those of Alberto Socías were regular and rigorous in their game and they get 4 points with which they go up two positions and above all they allow them to have a little less pressure in the face of the two difficult outings they face now.

The AMPO Ordizia continued with the remarkable improvement that had already been felt against the Complutense Cisneros and did not give options to an Intxausti Gernika Group which takes a step back from the positive image it had shown in the two previous dates.

The Saturday 20 November will be disputed , the Catalan derby, Barça Rugby-UE Santboiana, and the Complutense Cisneros-CR La Vila.