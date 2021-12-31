Silvia Pinal Will she be alone in the New Year after being discharged? | Reform

Silvia Pinal was recently discharged and although receiving 2022 out of the hospital is good news, the truth is that the night of New YearIt will not be like on other occasions for the native of Guaymas, Sonora.

The actress Mexican, Silvia Pinal, was finally able to be transferred to her home after being admitted a few weeks ago, however, the “leading actressShe would “remain” isolated “during the celebrations of this New Year’s Eve, a move that does not sound far-fetched considering her recent relapse.

Something that surely, Silvia Pinal, He regrets a lot is that the arrival of 2022 will not be surrounded by his family as he would be in the past. The “Mexican film diva“,” will spend the New Year at home, alone, without their loved ones, “they assure.

Silvia Pinal Alone on New Years Eve after being discharged? Photo: Instagram Capture

Although the news is sad for many of her followers, the truth is that Silvia Pinal still has to take extreme care after being hospitalized after testing positive.

So the star of productions like “The innocent“(1956) with Pedro Infante,” Viridiana “(1961),” The exterminating angel “(1962),” Simon of the desert “(1965) and María Isabel (1968), will be sheltered in his mansion located in Mexico City.

The reason why this time his beloved family will not be near the “Mexican producer“It is because so far, the” mother of Alejandr Guzmán “has not received a Negative result in the test that registers the presence of the virus.

That is why the “businesswoman“Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, must still be quarantined, so the 90-year-old star will have to enjoy these dates in solitude at her home located in one of the most prestigious areas in Jardínes del Pedregal.

The “former first lady of Tláxcala” acquired this property in 1956 and for several years it has been the meeting point for all members of her dynasty.

The property is adorned with various luxuries and even a large painting by the renowned artist, Diego Rivera, for whom Silvia Pinal Hidalgo was the muse at some point.

However, although the home of Silvia Pasquel and Luis Enrique Guzmán’s mother, it has a large space with two floors.

The one born on September 12, 1931, apparently, spends most of her time in her room, where she has a large terrace, which brings freshness and a more private atmosphere to the room of the also “Senator of the Congress of the Union”.