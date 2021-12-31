Silvia Pinal, Alejandra Guzmán reveals sequels in the actress | .

Fortunately, the beloved first actress Silvia Pinal has left the hospital where she was for six days after presenting pressure problems and having tested positive for the famous virus; However, his daughter Alejandra Guzmán shared that there are sequels.

According to the daughter of Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo, the actress and producer fell into the hospital as a result of a drug that altered her mother’s pressure and caused her arrhythmia and, once she was in place, the virus test was carried out by protocol, which finally ended up being positive.

Alejandra Guzmán could not help but show her happiness and positivism after the discharge of the beloved Televisa actress but she also shared that this does not stop there because the virus would have left sequels in Silvia Pinal.

La Guzmán shared that the presenter of Woman, Real Life Cases would have to continue with her recovery in case and this implied pulmonary therapy, since she had abundant phlegm and mucus from pneumonia as a sequel to Covid-19; in addition to presenting urinary tract infection.

The unfortunate news that Pinal was hospitalized alerted many, especially due to her advanced age and her diagnosis of Covid-19. The entertainment world has not yet recovered from huge losses in 2021 such as Octavio Ocaña, Enrique Rocha, Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández.

Silvia Pinal, Alejandra Guzmán reveals sequels in the actress. Photo: Instagram.

However, who ended up overshadowing the news itself was Adela Micha. The journalist did not realize that she was still broadcasting live on social networks and assured that Silvia Pinal he was going to pass away or would have already passed away so he had to leave something recorded since he was going on vacation.

The memes towards Adela Micha were innumerable in social networks and the annoyance of the family was more than evident; They even assure that Alejandra Guzmán did not accept the famous apology.

Many blamed the family of Silvia Pinal for “not taking care of her”, as they assure she has been in presentations, meetings and others without due precautions such as the use of a mask. In addition to this, they assure that the actress contracted Covid-19 after the arrival of a team to her house with the aim of recording for the next presentations of Alejandra Guzmán with Paulina Rubio.

One of the people who came to his house would have tested positive for the virus and the family was informed; However, a first study was negative in the leading actress, finally, Silvia Pinal did test positive and developed pneumonia.