Silvia Pinal is hospitalized and tested positive for Covid. Her daughter, Silvia Pasquel confirmed the news and clarified that her mother first entered the hospital for a cardiac arrhythmia and after several studies it was confirmed that she had the virus. At the moment it is known that the lead actress is stable and under medical observation. Her relatives also confirmed that she is conscious, awake and lucid. Viridiana’s protagonist – 100% are 90 years old and just two years ago had been hospitalized for a severe fall that caused complications.

In the program Today, Silvia Pasquel disclosed how the events unfolded until the family was informed of the coronavirus result. As his daughter explains, Silvia Pinal She was taken to the hospital because her blood pressure went up and down. Finally he was in intensive care where the contagion was confirmed:

Yesterday the nurse reported to us that her blood pressure was very high. From there they gave him a medicine that had the opposite effect and lowered his blood pressure.

Family members spoke with a doctor, who recommended a catheter to stabilize her heart rhythm, and that’s when they took her to the hospital:

In the evening, when we arrived, my mother was in intensive care and then they transferred her to a room. She was as always, spirited, very joking, and that was when they told us that the Covid-19 test had come back positive.

Silvia Pinal She is in a special room to treat her for the virus, away from other patients who are at risk of infection. Pasquel confirmed that everyone will also have a test as they were in direct contact with the actress in the last hours.

Despite his age and the risk posed by the virus itself, the outlook is positive. According to Pasquel, the disease was discovered just in time:

The doctor said that he was in the best moment where the disease is just manifesting itself. He has his shots. The disease will pass without any risk. We see that she is very strong.

Luis Enrique Guzman and Alejandra Guzmán also talked about the incident on the morning show Come the joy, where they related the same story and assured that the virus has not presented with major problems so they expect a complete and relatively quick recovery. Alejandra Guzman He even highlighted that the good health of Silvia Pinal will help you overcome the disease:

My mom is very wise. He never smoked, he has a strong heart. It is waiting to see the COVID-19, but the doctor is also positive.

We are going to be aware of what the doctor tells us […] It hurts me that she is alone, but the studies of her heart, her kidney and her liver came out well, that is the best that she is strong.

For its part, Luis Enrique Guzman assured that the attitude and energy of Silvia Pinal they remain intact, which is an excellent point in their favor. He even recounted how the actress got upset and yelled at some nurses, which for him is the best sign that she will soon recover.

Silvia Pinal He was born in Sonora and from an early age he became interested in the world of cinema and entertainment. She is a pioneer of musical theater in the country and one of the most respected actresses in the industry. His best moment came when he worked in several productions of Luis Buñuel as Viridiana – 100%, The Exterminating Angel – 95% and Simón del Desierto – 100%, becoming a strong ally of the famous director. The actress worked for years in Televisa, where he starred in several soap operas and left such an important legacy that his children have been able to maintain each one in their own way. Silvia Pinal also produced Woman, real life cases, one of the titles that most popularized it among the public, in part due to the number of memes and references that continue to go viral these days.

