According to the latest reports provided by her relatives, the actress Silvia Pinal is stable. The legendary 90-year-old actress was hospitalized last Wednesday afternoon due to an arrhythmia. Once at the medical center and after several studies, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Their children, Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandra Guzman Y Luis Enrique They have reported that her mother’s vital signs are stable, however, she will remain in hospital for at least 15 days.

© @ sylviapasqueloficialSilvia Pinal with her daughters, Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán

Because she is on a ward to treat COVID-19 patients, the actress is in isolation. But you will have contact with yours through video calls, plus two doctors are under your care. In an interview with Televisa Espectáculos, Pasquel indicated that his mother is in good spirits.

“My mom has her two vaccinations, the COVID detail is being detected just in time. It has to be isolated and we know that it is very strong and that it will succeed ”, commented the also actress. “I was talking to her, my daughter (Stephanie Salas) and my granddaughter Michelle and I were there, we saw her in good spirits, we even saw her joking. That gives us peace of mind ”.

© @ sylviapasqueloficialDoña Silvia Pinal with her children: Alejandra, Luis Enrique and Sylvia

How do you think the contagion of the actress occurred?

Pasquel believes that the contagion could have occurred on Friday of last week, when a production team entered Mrs. Pinal’s house to record some promotional items with the actress, which will be used for the next tour of Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio .

“My mother must have been infected on Friday, that day Alejandra sent a team to film her, so one of the people who came there, a few days later, told Ifigenia (Ms. Silvia’s personal assistant) that she had” , He said.

As for the medical part, Pasquel explained that his mother is stable and without any damage to her lungs. “Right now what they are doing is monitoring her urinary tract, since she has had this problem. monitoring some things, his lung is very well, they did a CT scan and he does not present any inflammation ”.

Meanwhile Alejandra and her brother Luis Enrique assumed that her mother was probably infected on a recent visit she made to Cuernavaca, Morelos, because despite her age she is “very sociable”.

