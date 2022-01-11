Silvia Pinal is free of Covid-19, the contagious disease that she contracted almost at the end of December and that set off alarms among her family and friends, who worried about her health after being hospitalized and detected with the virus in Mexico City . Those days are long gone and now the leading actress spoke of how good she feels and the desire she has to live and vacation on the beach.

“Of course I don’t have anything anymore and it cost me a good job!”, She said, happy and with the energy that characterizes her. In her talk with the Mexican program Ventaneando, the mother of Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán not only confirmed how good she feels, but how well she has had in recent days, revealing that she has no serious consequences of the disease.

“I feel perfect, I feel very good, wanting to live, wanting to laugh, wanting to run and all that,” she said. Happy, she added: “I am eating as God intended, I eat very well.

Silvia, who was hospitalized for six days, took the opportunity to tell her experience under medical surveillance. “In the hospital, blessed be God, it happened soon because if it were long it would be terribly ill, no, it happens quickly … I have to thank God, thank the doctors and that it ended very well,” she said quietly.

After worry comes calm

Silvia Pinal was infected with Covid-19 in her own home, when some people visited her to record some promotional items for a collaboration she would have with her daughter Alejandra. Apparently one of the staff was ill and stayed close to her that day. And although since the beginning of the month it had been confirmed that the actress had tested negative, it was until now that her doctor announced it officially.

With the negative results, Silvia begins to think about taking vacations, allowing herself to be entered by the beauty of the Mexican beaches: “On this vacation, notice that I still don’t know, although I want to. On my last vacation I was in Acapulco and now I would like, I don’t know, but I think Acapulco ”. What he does find difficult is spending those rest days with his children. “Oh no, it’s very difficult. Jump up, I really think not; but I am going to try, ”he said, although he was still realistic.

