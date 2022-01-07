Silvia Pinal required emergency medical support, “concern” | Instagram

While still convalescing, the beloved actress Silvia Pinal had to be assisted by doctors after suffering a strong shock while watching television at home. As it transpired, the health of the producer of great successes also occurred after seeing news about her family on television.

Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV assures that the great impression on Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo It was to find out not only that her daughter Alejandra Guzmán had been infected while attending her home, but also that her grandson, little Apolo, could have the virus.

The concern would greatly upset Doña Silvia Pinal, who they say fainted, so they immediately called her family doctor and a doctor friend of the famous family who lives quite close to the Pinal house.

They point out that fortunately, whoever was the presenter of Woman, Real Life Cases was stabilized and continues her recovery after having tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago.

A few days ago it was revealed that Alejandra Guzmán, the daughter he had with the singer Enrique Guzmán, would have tested positive for Covid-19 after being close to her mother, as they say she remained by her side at home after being discharged to spend the New Years with his family.

Silvia Pinal required emergency medical support, “concern.” Photo: Instagram.

The Guzmán Pinal family would have agreed to take the necessary care to avoid more infections by Covid-19 after the discharge of Silvia Pinal, but apparently this situation got out of his hands, who if he is outside the house of the first actress is already his son Luis Enrique along with Apolo and his wife.

However, there are rumors that the little boy could have been infected not by his grandmother, but by the close bond he has had with his aunt La Guzmán in recent weeks, of course, this before knowing that he was also a carrier of the virus.

This would be the second time that Alejandra Guzmán faced Covid-19 and there are those who assure that this situation really causes her fear, as we remember that the singer has not had the best health in recent years.

So far no details have been given about the state of health of the singer who has planned a tour in the United States with her rival Paulina Rubio, which they assure will be a success.