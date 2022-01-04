Silvia Pinal, reveal the incurable disease she suffers | Instagram

Incurable! After years of rumors and incidentally, Alejandra Guzmán has revealed that Doña Silvia Pinal suffers from a serious incurable and progressive disease, something that the media already suspected: dementia.

La Guzmán was approached by the media to give her point of view on the departure of Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo from the hospital, this to spend the New Year at home, next to his family but with all due precautions.

The singer immediately demonstrated her happiness at having the first actress at home again and inadvertently ended up confirming the rumors of the mental deterioration of the also theater and television producer.

Alejandra Guzmán shared that the doctor indicated that the best thing for Silvia Pinal was to return home to prevent her from catching something stronger in the hospital and that this can also help her in her dementia.

We are going to be 10 days in which she can infect, we are very protected. We took her out of the hospital because it is a danger to have her there, where she could catch something more dangerous and it was the doctor’s decision to bring her home, which gave her great joy and will help her with dementia, because sometimes she was alone in the hospital .

Silvia Pinal, reveal the incurable disease she suffers. Photo: Instagram.

Let us remember that about four years ago rumors began in the media that Silvia Pinal might be presenting with Alzheimer’s disease, this as a result of her advanced age.

The 90-year-old actress raised suspicions in the past after she publicly assured that she had not authorized the bio-series of her life, which was developed by Televisa, when it was she who authorized it and was even in the presentation of the characters that they would develop the plot.

Given the questions, the family flatly denied that there was a problem with the mental state of the first actress; However, later on, she was seen further away from artistic projects, since she has always been very active.

It was last December that Doña Silvia Pinal She was admitted after presenting problems with her blood pressure and already being in the hospital she would test positive for Covid-19. Pinal’s family and followers immediately shared their concern for the artist. Fortunately, by New Years, the famous would be home again.