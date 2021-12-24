Silvia Pinal, includes Luis Miguel in her last will | Instagram

Silvia Pinal has faced several relapses in her health, in her late 90s, the “Movie diva and television “, would stipulate what his last will is, curiously one of them would relate to the singer, Luis Miguel.

The Mexican actressSilvia Pinal, of Sonoran origin, would make the decision to define her will in order to avoid future problems among her family, this, among the details that have taken on strong relevance derived from her current admission to the hospital

Also, for the day he finally says goodbye to this world, the “leading actress”, Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, she would reveal that one of her greatest wishes is to be fired with mariachi and for Luis Miguel to sing for her.

The producer, actress and director, is already very calm since in her past admission to the hospital in the midst of the health contingency, she manifested in peace and sure that there would be no conflicts in her family due to property issues since she would have already resolved that matter I would comment on the “mother of Alejandrá Guzmán“.

I do not talk to them about that, because there is no time, but my will has already been made, said Pinal, who has taken the issue of his departure calmly.

In addition, the protagonist of projects such as “Ancient model” and “Viridiana“He hinted in a magazine publication that each member of his family appears in his will as he” scratched “even with his driver and assistant, he said.

The endearing presenter of “Woman real life cases“He mentioned that he decided to distribute all his assets, which represent a sum of 1000 million, as mentioned in a past publication of the magazine Tv Notes.

Silvia Pinal who has stood out as a whole businesswomanShe was admitted last Wednesday afternoon for apparently having contracted the dreaded condition, she would leave everyone speechless in past statements by mentioning that she expected her granddaughter’s father, Michelle Salas to participate in her farewell.

The also politics, has always remained reserved regarding the lives of the members of her dynasty and this has not been the exception at the time of being questioned about the relationship between the Sun of Mexico and her great-granddaughter, Michelle Salas, with whom she has been seen enjoy some important dates like Christmas or birthdays.

It is worth mentioning that Silvia Pinal Hidalgo has kept everyone aware of her health after being admitted to a hospital in Mexico City.

The “ex-wife of Enrique Guzmán”, who received two doses of the vaccines, presented low blood pressure while she was at home and it was later confirmed that she tested positive for the virus, so far her health is reported stable.