Silvia Pinal, her daughter Silvia Pasquel, reveals her condition

Silvia Pinal would unleash great concern in recent days after learning about her admission to the hospital after having tested positive, her daughter, Sylvia Pasquel, talks about it: “Stronger than ever?”

The actress Silvia Pinal, a 90-year-old Mexican woman, recently contracted the dreaded condition, which led to enormous concern for the histrionic who in the past has already had some other relapses in her health.

Silvia Pinal, her daughter Silvia Pasquel, reveals her condition. Photo: Instagram Capture

What does Sylvia Pasquel say?

Everything seems to indicate that the “leading actress“Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, is a very strong woman and until today she has been able to deal with the condition that has claimed millions of lives around the world since the end of 2019. Her daughter, Sylvia Pasquel confirmed what is the health status of Silvia Pinal?

She is calm and stronger than ever, said Sylvia Pasquel of her famous mother: There is Silvia Pinal for a while, have no doubt about this!, Said the actress and mother of Stephanie Salas.

Christmas is a time to enjoy and spend time with the family, sadly, Silvia Pinal He could not be present with his family at these festivities, his daughter lamented, after the “Mexican producer” spent these last days in the hospital.

Fortunately, to everyone’s peace of mind, Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique’s sister not only confirmed that the presenter is in good health, but is also “stronger than ever,” he said.

It was through his Instagram where the “Silvia Pinal’s firstborn“He sent a Christmas message in which he regretted the absence of his mother, the” native of Guaymas, Sonora “, born on September 12, 1931.

Reason for which Pasquel, sent a message of gratitude to all those who have remained attentive to the health of the remembered host of “Woman, real life cases.”

I want to thank all your love, all your affection and all your good vibes in these moments that we are going through, the famous began in her message.

In the same way, Sylvia Pasquel added a message that invites reflection in these times in the face of the permanent absence of the also political figure and also, “former first lady of Tláxcala”

This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how fortunate we are to have the presence of my mom and teiteró that Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, is stronger than ever.

However, it is a fact that the beloved and acclaimed actress of Mexican films and novels such as “Viridiana“,” The Exterminating Angel “,” María Isabel “,” The Innocent “, Silvia Pinal Hidalgo, among many others, is greatly missed by her family and particularly by the nostalgia of these times.