Recently Silvia Pinal She learned about the harsh health situation that Carmen Salinas is going through at the moment, as expected from a colleague and perhaps a friend, she shared her impression and reaction to this unfortunate situation.

For Internet users who found out about the health status of Carmen Salinas placeholder image At the beginning of November it was something shocking, you could imagine the shock and despair of those who know her in person and have worked with this famous actress.

Surprisingly, Alejandra Guzmán’s mother was unaware of her friend’s situation, so when she found out it was also quite shocking for her, especially because despite the fact that several days had passed, she did not know anything about her friend.

Silvia Pinal is 83 years old as for Carmen Salinas 82, it would be strange if at some point in their careers they did not coincide in a project, especially since Pinal has been active since 1949 and Salinas since 1954 a couple of years after that the beautiful blonde.

The news about the health of Carmelita Salinas met her recently at a press conference for the next Bravo awards, surely they have asked her what she thought about the actress’s situation or if she had had contact with the family.

In light of this, Silvia Pinal commented that she had not had any contact because she did not know and even asked if she was sick, once they gave her the news she shared blessings with the hope that she would recover and that she would be able to leave the hospital alive.

Something she mentioned is that she knew she was sick, but surely because they didn’t want to worry her they ignored the words “is in coma“, so their concern apparently was not so much, perhaps now it is above all for the friendship they cultivated over the years.

Just as Silvia Pinal was immediately concerned about the health of Carmen Salinas placeholder image Other personalities of the medium also reacted in the same way sending good wishes to the actress and especially her family.

What is the current state of health of Carmen Salinas?

According to the most recent reports, the actress would have to undergo a tracheostomy and also a gastrostomy.

This in order to feed her in the best possible way and continue to keep her alive, is a measure that could lengthen her situation, waiting for the miracle that she wakes up from a coma to occur.

According to the statements of her granddaughter, these are the steps recommended by the doctors to continue so that she is in better condition.