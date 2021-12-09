?? It is no secret to anyone that the matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, Doña Silvia, was always one of the most beautiful interpreters on the big screen, and Michelle Salas confirms it.

It was in 1949, when the world was able to witness the first participation of Silvia Pinal in her first participation in the cinema, but that would only be the leap to a life full of fame and success,

Throughout his career, the currently 90-year-old Mexican star has worked alongside the big screen elite, such as: Pedro Infante, Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” and the Soler brothers .

And it is that the beautiful actress is remembered for her great beauty and talent, which is why on more than one occasion she stole the hearts of great film figures, because it was even said that she was the great love Mauricio Garcés.

Her beauty and sensuality aroused the passions of everyone, and the proof of this was the parents of her children, and over the years she has built a solid career for herself and her family.

The actress is one of the few living golden cinema in Mexico. Photo: IG / facesmexico

From his talented daughters: Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pasquel as well as their descendants who have followed the steps in acting and even in the world of modeling.

And it is the woman who is part of the Pinal dynasty, they have demonstrated their character, talent and sensuality over several generations and this time it was Michelle Salas who shared a series of images of her great-grandmother, Silvia Pinal.

Unpublished photos of the matriarch of Las Pinal

The 32-year-old model made the networks explode by sharing a series of photographs of the first actress and the rest of the Pinals, since even her aunt Alejandra appeared in the images.

Each of the images were shared through the Instagram stories of Luis Miguel’s daughter, and thousands of fans of the Pinal family immediately go back in time.

On the postcards you can see María Luisa Hidalgo, Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel, Stephanie Salas and Alejandra Guzmán, as well as the model herself when she was a child.

It should be noted that these images date from the childhood of Luis Miguel’s daughter, because thanks to the Netflix series, it is known that the young woman did not have a close relationship with the “Sun of Mexico.”

The images touched thousands of fans. Photo: IG / michellesalasb

The model described these photographs as an explosive ion of the past, because immediately, thousands of fan pages posted them and thus remembered the beauty of the women of the family.

It should be noted that the first-born of Luis Miguel and his mother were reunited in Los Angeles, California, and went to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he celebrates the wide cinematographic career that has been recognized with the Oscars throughout history.

As expected, the women rooms took the moment to walk all the corridors and share with their followers the incredible moment they spent as mother and daughter.

Both stars had magical moments in the US IG / michellesalasb

And it is that during their stay in California, Michelle and Stephanie enjoyed a dinner in a luxurious restaurant in the city and demonstrated the glamor and luxury of their prestigious family.

As expected, thousands of fans began to question whether the young woman had been reunited with her father after the series, since the singer owns a property in Los Angeles, California.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE