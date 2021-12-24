

This Thursday marked 10 years after Diego “El Cholo” Simeone replaced Gregorio Manzano on the Atlético de Madrid bench on December 23, 2011. Since then, a victorious story began for the Argentine that led him to become DT most winner of the rojiblanca institution in its history.

That is why today we review five most epic and iconic moments in Simeone’s career at the helm of Atlético de Madrid.

1- Pair of leagues won against Barcelona and Real Madrid:

Nobody but Atlético de Simeone has been able to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona in 38 games in the last seventeen years. And he has done it up to two times. In 2013-14, when he reached the record for points in a league in the history of the rojiblanco club, with 90, and in 2020-21, when he gave the Madrid team its eleventh league.

Atlético de Madrid and Simeone celebrate La Liga 2020-21. Courtesy: YouTube2- Two Europa League and the European Super Cups of 2012 and 2018, part of Cholo’s international record

Simeone also contributed two international titles to the cause. The first of them was in 2012 against the also Spanish Athletic de Bilbao, with which they achieved their second title in Europe in the last three years. Later, in 2018, they reached the three-time championship by beating Olympique Marseille. As if that were not enough, weeks later they beat Real Madrid in the 2018 European Super Cup; trophy that they had also achieved in 2012 by beating Chelsea.

Atlético de Madrid celebrates the 2018 UEFA Europa League, after beating Marseille. Courtesy: YouTube3- Simeone the most winning coach in the history of Atlético de Madrid

On March 10, 2021, Simeone surpassed Luis Aragonés (308) as the club’s winningest coach in a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao, representing his 309th win overall. The & # 39; Cholo & # 39; already has 326 wins (18 more) in 551 games (61 games less), which are divided between La Liga (232), Copa del Rey (26), Spanish Super Cup (2), Champions League (43 ), the Europa League (21) and the European Super Cup (2).

Simeone celebrating the second goal of the match against Athletic Bilbao with which he achieved his 309 victory on the Atlético bench. Credits: OSCAR DEL POZO / . via . Images4- Always with a secure ticket to the group stage of the Champions League

In none of his nine entire league campaigns as head of the team has Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid finished outside of the top three places in the standings, which is why he always ensured his presence in the group stage of the Champions League, something Transcendental for the club’s economy. There are only six other teams that have achieved the same in that period: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain; large cigars from Europe. Nobody else.

Simeone celebrating the third goal in the comeback against Liverpool for the Champions League, in March 2020. Credits: Julian Finney / .

