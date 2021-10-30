10/30/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

The Hellas Verona of a superlative Giovani Simeone, second top scorer in the championship, left Juventus very touched, which is out of Europe and thirteen points behind the leaders, they have yet to play.

HVR

JUV

Hellas verona

Montipo, Dawidowicz, Gunter, Casale (Ceccherini, 67 ‘), Faraoni, Lazovic (Sutalo, 67’), Veloso, Tameze (Bessa, 75 ‘), Barak, Simeone (Kalinic, 83’).

Juventus

Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro (Pellegrini, 82 ‘), Cuadrado (Kulusevski 70’), Betancur (Locatelli, 58 ‘), Arthur (Bernardeschi, 70’), Rabiot (McKennie, 58 ‘), Dybala, Morata.

Goals

1-0, M.11, Simeone. 2-0, M.14, Simeone. 2-1, M.80, McKennie.

Referee

L. Marinelli. TA: Lazovic (26 ‘), Danilo (29’), Casale (57 ‘), Faraoni (61’), Gunter (77 ‘), Morata (77’).

Stadium

Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. 25,000 ESP.

The two teams came out determined to open the scoring as soon as possible, with a frenetic pace, in which the attacks were clearly imposed on the defenses. Lazovic was able to open the scoring with a shot that Szczesny saved brilliantly, and Morata responded with a shot that Montipo was able to reject. All this before the 11th minute, when Simeone took advantage of a rebound inside the area to open the scoreboard.

The Argentine forward showed his great form not only with the first, but also with the second. Simeone received a ball inside the area and sent it to the squad to double the difference.

Juventus, far from collapsing, wanted to react quickly, but Dybala was not successful. The ‘jewel’ had the best chances, but did not find Montipo’s porería. At best, even got to send a ball to the crossbar.

Before the break, Simeone scored again, but his goal was disallowed by a previous foul.

After the restart, Juventus looked for the tie with determination. Everything that he tried in the first, although without luck, was progressively diluted in the second. Dybala, the most active of the ‘bianconeros’, He proved it with a shot that skimmed the crossbar. Simeone answered the visiting occasion again, but this time Szczesny won the game.

The game entered a game much more favorable to Hellas than to Juve, with the two teams without creating great chances. Only Cuadrado put the danger on Montipo’s goal, who had to intervene with a good intervention to an acrobatic shot from the Colombian.

Hellas faced the final leg of the match with a good advantage and with a match in which nothing happened, just as they wanted. Everything changed in an action in which McKennie managed to close the gap with a great shot from outside the area. From there, the siege began.

Juventus he hit on Montipo’s goal, with Morata and Dybala having the best chances. On the backlash, Kalinic and Barak were able to sentence him, but in the end the score was not moved, leaving Juve thirteen points behind the lead.