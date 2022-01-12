01/12/2022 at 18:50 CET

Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, did not confirm anything this Wednesday at a press conference in Riyadh about everything he rehearsed for the Spanish Super Cup on Tuesday, whether he will return to 5-3-2 or whether Luis Suárez will be a substitute or if Joao Félix will regain a place in the starting eleven, whom he described as an “extraordinary” player, who “has everything” to be one and “it will depend on him that he can demonstrate and sustain it.”

The Portuguese attacker aims for the starting position. It is news because his most recent appearances in the coach’s line-ups from the beginning have been counted. Of the last ten official matches available, only two have played since eleven. Now he is emerging again among those chosen by Simeone to start in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup this Thursday against Athletic Club at the Rey Fahd stadium.

“Of course he has possibilities, because he is here in the squad”, avoided the Argentine coach during the telematic press conference from the Principe Faisal stadium, where the team trains from 7.30pm local time (5.30pm Spanish time).

“He is excited about this game like all his teammates. To keep talking about Joao is repetitive. He is an extraordinary player, who has everything to be an extraordinary footballer and it will absolutely depend on him to confirm, demonstrate and support it, which is the most difficult thing in football, “stressed Simeone, who warned that the test of Tuesday’s session in Majadahonda, with the return to 5-3-2, does not have to be final.

“They always watch the training sessions (the journalists) and that’s good for them to know the way we work. But, if you watch the training sessions, what we did in the last training session does not end up in the game, because we are looking for alternatives. We always give the players training at noon or the afternoon before the game and then we go looking for sensations, ideas … “, he warned.

“We have been working very well on 4-4-2 these last weeks and we understood that it was good for us to work on 5-3-2 or 5-4-1 (in training on Tuesday) to decide tomorrow and play an important game against a team that competes very well, that always He has a state of strong intensity, with balance and a great job since Marcelino’s arrival. All the games they play are very competitive and they always convey what I’m talking about, “said Simeone.

José María Giménez will return to defense, while Luis Suárez is the unknown in attack, whether or not he will start. Tuesday’s test points to no. But beyond individualities, Simeone focuses on the collective: “We had to win without the best José (Giménez) and without Luis. Speaking of both, because of their hierarchy, being they at a high level, the team has strength in both areas, but Giménez needs the team to defend well and Luis needs the team to have the forcefulness that has accustomed us last year ” .

“We always believe that the game is valued with respect to the team. We do not value the defensive part alone. It is a balance between all. When we form a squad we imagine that things can happen to have replacements as a result of what may happen (in reference to injuries in the defensive part, in which he has not been able to have Giménez and Savic at the same time for eight games) “, he pointed out.

Ángel Correa is also emerging as a starter. He has scored three goals in his last two league games. “For me he is one of the best footballers we have to be able to play between the lines, in those turns of the game, defense-attack transitions or offensive transitions. And that his place is forward, because he has always been a forward since he arrived. The only thing that we have always looked for another situation for him to play and be within the team and he with great effort, when he has had to play in the right sector, but he feels comfortable as a forward. He shows it. He is having continuity already. be it at work or with the goal and that is what is asked of a striker when he plays, “he said.

The Spanish Super Cup awakens Atlético’s expectations. “When you wear the Atlético de Madrid shirt, they are all important matches, because you are representing the club, to the people, to a team as important as us. The only thing that matters to us is the game, to improve and win the match that we have ahead of us tomorrow. Nothing else “, valued the technician.