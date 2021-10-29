10/29/2021



Valencia

Diego Simeone, coach of the Atlético de Madrid, He affirmed after the tie to two of his team in the Levante field, that he does not understand excuses, or arbitrations, but only to try to improve his team.

The Argentine coach, who was sent off for a double warning (minute 79), indicated that he felt like when he was playing and knew he had a yellow and the referee was looking for him to get the second. “We have to improve without excuses in the referee or in the two hundred kicks that have hit Joao Félix and quickly become strong because we score goals, but there are actions that hurt us,” he added.

Simeone He resigned to comment on all the questions he received about the arbitration. “There are the journalists and the rules and what I say now is not going to change anything,” he said. Despite this, he admitted that everything that happened in the match conditioned them and caused the match to end in a draw.

Pereira: “We were always a threat to Atlético”

Javier PereiraLevante coach, highlighted the importance of the point achieved against Atlético and considered that his team, especially against the cons, was always a threat to the rival.

Regarding the hands that were sanctioned as a penalty in favor of his team in the last minutes of the match, he said that he does not value the decisions of the referees either for the better or for the worse. “If the VAR has seen it clearly …”, he added. “We have been daring and brave and with the 0-1 we did not get discouraged before a very gifted team. We have to be solid and this has been of the three games that I have played here the one that has most resembled what we want this team to be “he added.

He also considered that this meeting may be a turning point and that the in tune with the public It had given them a bonus, but that the team had also made the fans vibrate. He took advantage of the press conference to point out that Rober Pier had seen a second yellow card in the protests that took place at the end of the meeting.