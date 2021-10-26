10/26/2021 at 2:36 PM CEST

.

The last Sunday, Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, met for the first time in the starting eleven Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann, with whom he insisted this Tuesday on his tests for the initial line-up for next Thursday’s game against Levante in Valencia, in which the news of José María Giménez, Héctor Herrera and Yannick Carrasco.

On the way back to work, this morning at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda, without Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Geoffrey kondogbia, in recovery processes from their respective injuries or discomforts, the Argentine coach has already drawn his first idea of ​​the team for the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, again with the three attackers, although this time not in the pure format of ‘trident’ with the one that started the last duel against Real Sociedad.

All three remain in the probable eleven, with Suarez and Griezmann as more visible forwards and with Joao Felix a little further back, at the left vertex of the triangle that usually proposes Simeone and occupy Thomas lemar -Doubt due to muscular discomfort- when the coach bets on the structure of five defenders, three midfielders and two forwards, as he will do, according to the tests on Tuesday, in the match against Levante, after playing with four behind last Sunday.

To the defense returns Jose Maria Gimenez, which will form in the center of the rear next to Felipe Monteiro and Beautiful mario, with Kieran trippier down the right lane and with the return from Yannick Carrasco, substitute against Real Sociedad, to the left, while the midfield, apart from Joao Felix, maintains indisputable Koke Resurrection and will provide an opportunity, predictably, to Hector Herrera, with the alternative of Rodrigo de Paul.