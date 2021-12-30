12/30/2021 at 11:56 CET

.

The PCR tests to which the players and the coaching staff of Atlético de Madrid were subjected this Wednesday have detected five positives in Covid-19: the coach Diego Simeone, midfielders Koke Resurrection Y Hector Herrera and the forwards João Felix Y Antoine Griezmann, that they are “all asymptomatic” and “isolated in their homes,” according to the club.

Although all of them had given negative in the antigen tests whose results were known on Wednesday, the PCR tests, more sensitive to determine if a person is infected, showed this Thursday the five positives in the rojiblanco set, with which none of them will be available for next Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, for which there are only three days left.

So much Simeone What Hector Herrera Y João Felix They already experienced the same situation last season, when they also had to isolate themselves due to Covid-19.

“After the league break, all the staff and members of the coaching staff of our first team underwent PCR tests, according to the LaLiga protocol, in which Simeone, Koke, Griezmann, Herrera Y João Felix have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and isolated in their respective homes, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities, “said the statement from Atlético de Madrid, issued just before morning training at the Majadahonda Sports City.

The rest of the players have tested negative in PCR tests; An essential condition according to the protocol to be able to train in a group, since this Wednesday they had only exercised individually, waiting for these results.