01/10/2022 at 01:24 CET

betfair

If we look at the history with Simeone, we would not fail to warn that this is the worst season in defense that Atlético de Madrid remembers in the League since the Argentine arrived in December 2011. Cholo made his debut with a 0-0 as a rojiblanco coach And from that defensive solidity, he led a team that has won two Leagues in this decade, being systematically a bolt behind. It seems that those times when Atlético was 1-0 and no one could cough on them have passed away from what was seen this season.

In just 20 days, Simeone’s boys have conceded a whopping 24 goals. 1.2 goals is a lot for a team that was built under the motto of the legendary Detroit Bad Boys coach Chuck Daily. “The attack wins games, the defense championships”, although Cholo insisted on deceiving us with his classic “Game by game”. The reality is that Atlético won the last league having conceded a total of 25 goals and their other recent domestic title was achieved by conceding 26 in the 2013/14 season.

At Betfair, we wanted to review the data to realize that no previous period in the Simeone era was such a dire season in defense. 31 goals conceded in a league was the limit that Atlético allowed and we must go back to 2012/13. Since then, the numbers of goals conceded at the end of the season speak for themselves: 26, 29, 18, 27, 22, 29, 27, 25 … up to the current 24 in 20 games.

Atlético’s worst average in goals conceded per game in a league season was 0.81. Where is the problem? Among the various arguments used by the rojiblancos circles stands out a growing distrust or loss of angel by Jan Oblak. The Slovenian has stopped doing the miracles of yesteryear in the form of stops, becoming more earthy in a case similar to Marc André Ter Stegen.

This factor is important, but by no means the only one. In the rojiblanca defense there is a lack of a quarterback, a leader, a key owner who was Diego Godín. The veteran central defender left orphaned a defense that has lacked a leader. Giménez seemed the one chosen for that role, but at the moment he has not been able to find continuity due to injuries and his bad head on some occasions. Savic and Filipe have not performed as center-backs, while Hermoso’s team is too big. Many now miss a Lucas Hernández who was a huge sale.

From those decisions, these quagmire. Atlético has an overpopulation of attacking players being able to count Luis Suárez, Griezmann, Correa, Joao Félix, Carrasco, Lemar or Cunha, while that level has not been reached behind. The team, obviously, lives in a decompensation that is difficult to get out of today. If he goes back to his origins, they will call him cheap, but if he doesn’t, it is clear that Atlético is a much worse team.