Not even down from Antoine Griezmann nor his good minutes in the derby will position as a starter this Saturday in Seville Joao Felix, while the winter market looms, in which Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, is “open to everything” about the Portuguese attacker, whom he highlighted as “a great footballer” and whom he invited to “show his worth on the field.”

Would you understand that I asked you to leave Joao Felix in the winter market if it does not have more prominence? “I always understand everything, I am open to everything and the most important thing is the team, where Joao It is an important piece, “he said. Simeone, who gave the keys to win a place in the eleven: “Performances like the one he had the other day at the Bernabéu, in the 30, 35 minutes of the second half of the 45 he played”.

“A great second half in which he showed all the talent he has. I hope he repeats it more times, because, obviously, he is the footballer we need. That same one,” he added at the telematic press conference after morning training, which he pointed out in the same sense as the previous ones: to the substitution of the Portuguese attacker in a duel of the dimension that awaits Atlético against Sevilla.

“I have spoken many times with him. I have nothing to explain to you (the media) so I understand inside what to do,” he avoided. Simeone when he approached the balance of the team with or without him.

“What I do see, like you, is that he is a very good footballer who happens a bit the same in the Portugal team, where many times he does not start and ends up playing the game. There is not much difference in what happens to him in Portugal and here with us at the moment. It will improve, demonstrate in the field the value he has and, based on that demonstrated value, it is clear that the coaches want to win, “he emphasized.

In Portugal its loss of place is even more evident. Since Euro 2020 -including-, the Portuguese attacker has played only three of the last seven games available for his coach, Fernando Santos. None of them were as starters. He was not called up by technical decision in another two and many others ran out of minutes on the bench. At Atlético he has barely played one of his five most recent duels, six with this Saturday in Seville, when he will be substituted for the fourth consecutive game.

“I am looking not only at Joao, but in all the boys, improve them and make them better, but always thinking about what the team needs. I understand that the best way to grow is by working. Joao He has conditions that only by looking at him in a few minutes does one realize that he is a great footballer. You will have to go through these growing situations. I repeat: the same thing that happens to him in Portugal at the moment is possibly happening to him here. And there is the maturation, growth, rebellion and positioning oneself in the regularity that the football game demands, “he added about Joao Felix.

Before him, a crucial match against Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán, even more so after the defeat in the derby against Real Madrid last Sunday, which places Atlético 13 points behind the leadership and five points from the second position of the Andalusian team. “It is clear that against Madrid there was a game with many good things, we made mistakes with a team that is going through a great moment of forcefulness, above all, and they beat us fairly,” he recalled Simeone.

“And this Saturday we face a tough, difficult, strong rival at home with his people, with a coach (Julen lopetegui) who works very well everything that is offensive and defensive and with a very even group of footballers. Beyond any injury or not, it has a squad that has made it possibly one of the most balanced in the Spanish League and we will find ourselves with a tough opponent, “he explained.

Meanwhile, new cases of Covid-19 appear in teams in the Spanish League. Do you support suspending matches Simeone? “Surely it will work accordingly, as it was done in the previous pandemic, and the solutions that can be found better will be sought so that the League does not stop, so that the games can be played or not, depending on what is decided, and we open to what those who have to think and choose what is the best decide, “he replied.