01/07/2022 at 00:10 CET

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, said on Thursday that Antoine Griezmann, who retired in the 75th minute of the Copa del Rey match against Rayo Majadahonda, is a “tremendously important” footballer for his team and regretted that he suffered an injury in that encounter.

“By now the doctors will surely give better information about what has happened. Griezmann is a tremendously important player for us and it is a pity that he was injured today“, explained in the press conference after the clash of the round of 32 played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, that his team won 0-5.

“I liked the intensity, the attitude of the team, the ways in which the game started. It helps us to be in the next turn. There are many important teams that have passed,” added Simeone, who, with the victory assured, transmitted them his players “not that they did not harm Majadahonda” but not to “harm” themselves.

He also explained that the changes of Marcos Llorente and José María Giménez were planned: “We knew Giménez was going to play for a while alone and Marcos the same. He came from an injury and we understood that 45 minutes was a good moment. He had made a good first half and we understood that he wanted the best to make him rest at the end of the first half. “

And considered that Joao Félix’s game was “extraordinary, very good, exceptional, with a lot of important things for the good of the team “.