12/01/2021 at 21:31 CET

Alba Lopez

Simeone does not hide his cards with the vital Champions League duel against Porto just around the corner. Luis Suárez is untouchable for the coach despite the criticism that has been pouring into the Uruguayan in the capital For some time now and that is why he plans to give him rest this Saturday against Mallorca in the League. The idea is to have it fresh as a lettuce for the Champions League, where the rojiblancos are only worth winning next Tuesday on the last day of the group stage. The draw could also serve, but it would be better not to play with fire or be aware of what Milan does in their confrontation with Liverpool.

Simeone gave clues in the last training of the eleven that he plans to serve against Mallorca in the Metropolitan and in it, predictably, Suárez will not be. Either that, or he’s playing catch-up. Everything indicates that Cunha will debut as an offensive trident with Griezmann and Correa. In the core, Koke and De Paul are fixed. The question is whether Kondogbia or Herrera will accompany them. The loss of Giménez in defense because of a contracture forces Cholo to bet on the Savic-Felipe duo for the axis of the rear. Llorente will continue on the right side. While Mario Hermoso and Lodi raffle a position in the left-back.

Throughout the game there should also be minutes for Joao Félix, who did not enter the last call but is ready to return to the pitch once his physical problems have been overcome. Simeone wants him activated in case he needs to resort to him in the Champions League and for that a small phase of filming is essential, not even half an hour that would taste like glory to the Portuguese before the European ‘final’ that awaits Atlético on Tuesday in Do Dragao against Porto. Failure to pass the group stage would be a resounding failure.