12/09/2021 at 2:32 PM CET

.

Atlético de Madrid and Diego Simeone, their coach, are already heading into the derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, whose preparation began this Thursday without Luis Suárez, José María Giménez, Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko, casualties in the morning session at the Majadahonda Sports City and probably in the derby, awaiting the evolution of the Uruguayan center-back from a contracture and the medical tests to which the striker will be subjected due to muscle discomfort.

The two Uruguayan internationals, in addition to Kieran trippier, already in the last part of their set-up of the grade III sprain in the left clavicle, they focus their attention on the ‘infirmary’ of the rojiblanco team, three days before the duel against Real Madrid.Gimenez, who already tried unsuccessfully to reach the match against Porto last Tuesday, is serious doubt. This Thursday he also did not train with the group due to the contracture suffered eleven days ago and that has separated him from the clashes against Mallorca and the Portuguese team.

Luis Suarez, who withdrew due to muscle discomfort in the 13th minute of last Tuesday’s match in Do Dragao, did not train with the group this Thursday either, pending the result of the tests to which he will be subjected and will determine exactly the extent of his injury, although, as little as it may be, the proximity of the derby practically makes it impossible for him to be present in that match, but it has not yet been ruled out.

If they are Sime Vrsaljko, who will be operated on for a fracture in the zygomatic arch, located on the side of the face, suffered last Tuesday in Porto, and Stefan savic, who is recovering from the muscle injury in his right thigh that he suffered in the first minutes of last Saturday’s game against Mallorca.