11/19/2021 at 18:31 CET

.

Never in the last decade had Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid defended so badly, alerted and busy in recreating the reliability of times gone by, while Osasuna bursts into the Wanda Metropolitano this Saturday, the second best visitor to LaLiga Santander opposed to the revalidation still pending the current tournament champion, today a vulnerable block.

It is the reality of Atlético, which returns to the competition after the absurdity of its visit to Mestalla, when it lost two points in added time against Valencia with two goals against, because until then I was winning 1-3, and when he again discovered to the world the defects behind that this entire campaign has shown, both in the League and in the Champions League, winning only five of his last fourteen official matches.

Specifically, there are only four wins in the most recent ten days (or two in the last six) in LaLiga Santander, with what it means for him, the defender of the title, aspiring again due to the way in which he has formed his powerful squad , but diminished by the draws -three in the last four appointments- and by his defense, always in focus in this course, with 13 goals against at this point in the championship for the five he had conceded last season when he made it through the first twelve league games.

The difference is substantial in that sense. Also in clean sheets for Jan Oblak, before a rule and today almost an exception: eight then for three now. And in points: 31 from then by 23 from now.

On the other hand, the variation in the offensive section is hardly expressive, because then he scored 24 goals for the 21 now, but in this present not even having scored two or more goals have been enough for him in five duels to win the three points. It was not enough against Valencia (3-3) or against Villarreal (2-2) or against Real Sociedad (2-2) or against Levante (2-2), in La Liga, or against Liverpool (2 -3), in Europe.

Simeone works on it – and cares – in the back-to-front adjustment of his team, which is not as infallible in his stadium as usual (three wins and three draws in this League at home), which is five points behind leadership of the Real Sociedad and that narrows its margin of error with the passage of the days, without time to regret the multiple concessions of its damaged defensive structure. LaLiga does not wait. Nor the Champions League, in which Milan awaits him next Wednesday in a decisive duel.

But the magnitude of the game against the Italian team should not condition the coach’s eleven for this Saturday, in which there are three safe casualties (Joao Félix, for a muscle blow that shouldn’t go beyond this game; Kieran Trippier, injured in the shoulder; and Ivan Saponjic, with a muscular ailment) and in which he already has both Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar, so essential to the Argentine coach’s scheme. The Madrilenian has missed the last five games; the French, seven of the eleven most recent, including the last four.

The two or at least one of them, pending demarcation, are expected in Simeone’s lineup, just like Koke Resurrection. The question is whether it will also include Rodrigo de Paul, recently returned from his team, in midfield. Behind, Sime Vrsaljko (or Llorente) will replace the loss of Kieran Trippier, with Stefan Savic -in the memory is still the confrontation he had with Ante Budimir in the last Atlético-Osasuna- and José María Giménez as central and with Mario Hermoso in the left profile, initially as a left-back.

Above, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Yannick Carrasco are expected, with the option also of Ángel Correa if he prefers to give the Uruguayan attacker a break from the start, after his return from the Uruguayan team, although the Uruguayan ‘9’ is by far the best scorer of his team in this League, with seven goals. Six of them, plus two assists, are concentrated in the last seven days of the championship.

He will face Osasuna, whom he only leads by four points. Nothing else Real Madrid produces more as a visitor in this League than the Navarrese team, with four victories, one draw and one defeat in their six starts before going to the Atlético stadium, which has not expired at home since April 2009.

“We come from two defeats and we need to add, knowing that it is not the best scenario and that the rival is going to demand that we get our best version,” said his coach, Jagoba Arrasate.

The good situation in the table of the rojillos (7th) does not mean that Osasuna must return as soon as possible to the path of victory, something that he has not achieved for more than a month. Villarreal was the last team to lose against those from Arrasate.

After that, two draws and two defeats has been the booty taken by the squad led by Oier. The victories of Sevilla and Real Sociedad against Osasuna stopped the great dynamic of results accumulated by the Pamplona team.

Arrasate has all its troops for this match except for Aridane and Juan Pérez. The Canarian central defender returned to training with the group this week, but still lacks time to catch up with the competitive rhythm of the rest. The goalkeeper suffers a fibrillar tear in the teres major of the right arm.

“I understand that they are going to subdue us at times like everyone else, so we have to defend higher and then with the ball in possession make them run backwards. That is the context we try, but you do what you can & rdquor ;, analyzed the technician.

Probable lineups

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko or Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Llorente or De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez and Carrasco.

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz, Cote; Moncayola, Torró, Darko; Chimy Ávila and Kike García.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (C. Murciano).

Stadium: Metropolitan Wanda.

Hour: 18:30.