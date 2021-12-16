“Things will go well,” he predicts Flix Navas, CEO of Catalonia Hotels & Resorts. Their counterparts and competitors, gathered at the meeting “New horizons for the hotel sector” organized by Editorial Unit and the BBVA, support your intuition. Spanish tourism is recovering from the wound of the pandemic and the hotel sector is re-emerging with energy, amidst uncertainty and hope.

This was one of the conclusions reached in the virtual meeting held last Thursday, December 9, in which they participated Peio Belausteguigoitia, Country Manager of BBVA in Spain, Mark hoddinott, Chief Real Estate Officer of Meli, Simon Pedro Barcel, co-chairman of Grupo Barcel, Ramn Aragons, CEO of NH and Felix navas, CEO of Catalonia.

All of them shared experiences, reflections and proposals for improvement for the sector in the coming years. The positive and proactive attitude did not neglect prudence, a business partner more present than ever in the hotel world. For the businessmen gathered there, positive is the data of visits of foreign tourists to our country. The nearly “25 million visits by foreign tourists, with two months to go to the end of the year” noted by Peio Belausteguigoitia, and which exceed “19 million in 2019”.

Negative is “the decapitalization of companies due to the losses and debts generated in recent years”, emphasizes Mark Hoddinott. These sequelae are compounded by “the frustration and fatigue of the employees” and which threatens the migration “of our talent to more attractive sectors, where there is less suffering, uncertainty and more opportunities for development in the short term,” warns Hoddinott.

Above all this hangs the challenge of the new Omicron variant, which has the sector in suspense due to the expansion of cases and the international response to combat it. In the end, “the decisions of other countries to face Covid-19 affect the sector a lot and make decision-making very difficult. All decisions are highly exposed to any change that affects other European countries, which are the ones that demand the most. come to Spain “, noted Belausteguigoitia.

Tools to cope with a pandemic

The dependence of tourism on the fluctuations of the virus and the decisions that the Spanish and foreign governments take in this regard, generate strong uncertainty in the hotel sector. Consequently, Covid-19 has left a trail of learnings that have transformed the business.

At the top, flexibility in strategic decision-making. “It has been months, unfortunately for years, of having the maximum flexibility. We have all closed and opened hotels from one day to the next,” explains Navas. Flexibility, but also “responsibility, spirit of service and hospitality”.

Formulas that have led to “a kind of new beginning”, continues the CEO of Catalonia, and which, Hoddinott adds, has promoted the transformation of “trends, travel habits, as well as products and services”. It highlights two priority elements: digitization and the sustainability of its companies. He assures that the sector “has a future and resilience, but we need help.”

In this way, among hotel businessmen, the list of lessons learned from the pandemic is as long as the list of pending tasks. And among them, there is always one dedicated to the Government.

Aid, European Funds

The expression is similar in all participants. “Insufficient”. This is how they have qualified the aid received by the government since the pandemic. The yardstick is in all cases Europe. “In Germany we have had non-refundable aid with about 90 million. In Switzerland, 3 million. Here we have only received loans, which are very good, but we have to pay them back,” Ramn Aragons complains.

The NH CEO refers to ICO loans, which were a lifesaver in the darkest moments of the pandemic and which enjoy some recognition in the sector. Furthermore, banking “was very active”, acknowledges the Country Manager of BBVA in Spain. To the point that “in terms of balance with the hotel sector, we have grown in relation to the pandemic.”

Although I know that there is recognition that some aid has reached “very small companies”, as Hoddinott has defined it, the larger companies claim not to have felt supported. The reason, for its top managers, was that “tourism was not on the agenda.”

Demands that the sector acknowledges having difficulty facing due to its fragmentation. “In Spain there is no room for a business association more related to the sector. There are too many voices and this has reduced our strength in dialogue with the government. We complain that they do not listen to us, but if we go six it is more difficult than if we go one” , assures Aragons. Thus, it proposes “more unity in the sector”, leaving aside “leading roles and personalities”. A common umbrella that, Barcel proposes, should be the CEOE.

Now everyone sets their expectations on Next Generation Funds. Some with mistrust and others with greater security, but all with the firm belief that the competitiveness of the Spain brand against other countries will depend on a good management of them. Also assuming that “there will be no economic and social recovery in Spain without tourist recovery”, as Barcel explains.

A reinforced image of Spain

“Spain continues to be a very attractive place for tourism”, assured Belausteguigoitia, who despite the criticism acknowledges that Spain has managed to give “an image of a safe destination”. In particular, because it is “the second country with the highest vaccination rate, regardless of how it is analyzed, well above the European average.” This security is essential “when it comes to attracting that foreign tourist, who really wants to come to Spain, but who prioritizes coming to a safe place”. An optimism before which Barcel asks “not to lower our guard” and “do what we have to do.”

Thus, from the large hotel chains they look to the future with enthusiasm, but with a firm list of Christmas wishes. In the words of Navas: “vaccination at European and global level, strategic recovery plans for the sector endowed with sufficient financing and retention and promotion of talent in companies.”

