

Simon Cowell offered Carlos Marín a plane to continue his treatment in Spain.

The ex-wife of the late Carlos Marín, Geraldine Larrosa, granted new statements about the last days of the life of the ill-fated singer of Il Divo.

In conversation with the magazine Hello!, The also singer, who planned to marry Carlos again, assured that Simon Cowell offered to transfer the late singer to Spain by private plane so that he could continue with his medical treatment in his country.

However, his state of health was already too delicate to withstand the pressure of a flight.

“Simon Cowell personally called the hospital and offered to help out in any way possible. In fact, he offered to charter a private plane so that he could get to Spain as soon as possible. But it was impossible. Carlos was too sick and would not have survived the pressure of the plane, “said Larrosa in his interview with the media.

Carlos Marín was very loved in the musical environment and his death hit many people hard, especially Cowell, who discovered him and helped him grow as an artist.

Simon was responsible for putting together this quartet made up of male opera singers in England, in 2003, for the record company Syco Music, belonging to the Sony Music chain, and he soon issued a statement to pay tribute to Marín.

“I find it very difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated that Carlos Marín has passed away. He loved life. He loved acting and always had a lot of appreciation for the fans who supported the group from day one. Rest in peace Carlos. I’ll miss you, “he posted on his Instagram account.

The 53-year-old singer of Il Divo died this Sunday, December 19, days after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the information, Carlos Marín arrived at the health center on December 8. He was in the Intensive Care Unit and his situation was critical. His oxygen was compromised, he remained intubated, in an induced coma, under strict observation and awaiting the next steps from his medical team. However, nothing could be done for his delicate health.

