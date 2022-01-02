

Biles won five gymnastics world championships.

That the most successful gymnast in history made the decision to drop out of some competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was a clear message to the world. Simone arianne biles He was afraid and did not hide it, that fear opened the eyes of thousands of athletes who live similar situations.

The 24-year-old American won four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro she did not leave for anyone else and in Tokyo 2020 all the spotlights were on her after the retreats of Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. She was the star of the great appointment.

Something happened, she noticed that she did not feel entirely safe to perform some tests that meant high intensity physical exercise and she spoke about it.

“The truth is that now I feel good. This has definitely helped me take pressure off my shoulders. The truth is that when I did it in Tokyo I did not know what was going to come next, but it was something I needed to get the right help I needed in those moments. But I definitely feel a lot better now that I’m back in the United States, surrounded by my family and friends, ”she declared.

Biles received the MARCA Leyenda, awarded by the prestigious Madrid media and she received it in Spring, Texas. There, she stated that she feels proud and at peace after what she did in the last Olympics.

“Honestly, it was a very tough decision to make and it wasn’t something that I had in mind or planned. I wouldn’t have thought of this possibility in a million years. What happened was crazy, but having the support of my teammates and the coaches meant a world to me. I do not wish what happened and have to retire to anyone, but everything happens for a reason and I think there is a lot of greatness in everything that came later, “he added.

She hesitated, because she knew that she had trained hard in five years to make a better performance at Tokyo 2020. She felt sad and her character led her to decide first for her mental health and emotional stability. Far from being a woman full of fears, history will remember her as a brave one.

Of course, Biles assures that there are still consequences in his mind and works to overcome them. You know you have nothing to lose, and that is why you take your process with confidence. You don’t have to prove anything to anyone.

“Yes, there are some jumps and some routines where I spin a lot in the air and do a lot of pirouettes in the jump and I’m still scared to do them because of everything that happened. But my trainers are being great, making sure that every time I come to the gym and every time I want to practice they make sure that I am taking the right steps to let go of my body. They make me feel much better ”, he concluded.

