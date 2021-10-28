If you drink several cups of coffee a day and do not want to gain weight, pay attention to these simple tricks to reduce calories and avoid unwanted weight gain.

In order to have a healthy diet, we must not only watch what we eat, but also what we drink. Liquid calories sometimes go unnoticed and can ruin a weight loss diet, so it is important to take care of the liquids we ingest.

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world And, consumed daily but in moderation, it has a number of science-backed health benefits. Among the most prominent is that it can reduce fatigue, improve physical performance and reduce the risk of suffering some diseases, such as type 2 diabetes.

Of course, for it to be beneficial it is important not to abuse it, since if we exceed the recommended dose (about 4 or 5 cups, according to the FDA) it can have negative health effects. Among them are heartburn, the appearance of ulcers or migraines and headaches.

Another problem with coffee is that, depending on how we drink it, it can provide many calories that we are not aware of consuming. There are countless recipes for coffee, and having a small cup of unsweetened black coffee is not the same as drinking a huge cup of coffee with milk and cream.

Buying an espresso machine is not an easy task, so we explain the differences, and advice to choose the one that best suits your needs.

But by applying a few simple tricks you can lose weight (or not gain weight) with coffee. The first recommendation is to do not add white sugar. It is preferable not to sweeten it even with calorie-free sweeteners.

Another tip to lose weight with coffee is to drink it alone. Coffee only contains less than five calories per cup, but if you add milk to it, the calorie count goes up. Avoid recipes that include cream, condensed milk or other high-calorie ingredients.

Don’t make the mistake of substituting coffee for a meal either.. There are people who feel full after taking it, as it can work as a natural appetite suppressant.

But a cup of coffee does not provide you with the nutrients your body needs, and also replacing a meal with this drink is detrimental to your metabolism. In addition, it can also cause you to eat excessively later.