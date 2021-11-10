

Atletico Nacional de Colombia players lift the trophy after winning the 2016 Copa Libertadores.

The shops of Uruguay They will not be able to sell alcoholic beverages after the final of the Copa Libertadores ends Due to the ban that will govern in the South American country by an electoral process that will take place the next day.

On Sunday, November 28, that is, One day after the final of the Libertadores, the authorities that will represent in the Social Security Bank will be elected active members, passive members and companies.

Taking into account that said day is governed by the Elections Law of Uruguay, Alcoholic beverages may not be sold in the country from 24 hours a day prior to the closing of the voting act.

Agree with this, Stores will not be able to sell it from 7.30pm local time (10.30pm GMT) on Saturday, November 27.

That day, the Brazilians Palmeiras and Flamengo will play the final of the Copa Libertadores at the Centenario stadium at 17.00 local time (20.00 GMT).

This Tuesday, when asked about this situation, the head of the local government of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse, highlighted during a press conference that the Intendancy is going to “join forces” to ensure that the mandatory closure is complied with.

“It is an effort that has to be made by everyone, the authorities, the agents of civil society and the general public. I have confidence in our people and we will have to have a very strong communication task with the foreigners who are going to be visiting ”, he concluded.

