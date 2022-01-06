Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% is one of the most recent movies from Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige released the first major Asian-born Avenger to the big screen and was a huge hit with critics and fans, effectively pushing forward plans for a sequel. Simu Liu, the star of the film, became famous overnight, becoming one of the stellar faces of the series in 2021 and inspiring millions with his story of overcoming. But the 32-year-old actor occasionally writes things on networks that divide the fandom, for example, his recent criticism of the Batman style.

Belonging to the millennial generation, Simu liu he is no stranger to social media. Twitter is one of the actor’s preferred platforms and he uses it very often to share some of his thoughts. In a recent post, the interpreter of Shang-Chi talks about the cape that Batman has used forever and thinks that wearing it while riding a motorcycle does not seem like a very shiny thing. You can read the post below:

I’m not here trying to disrespect anyone, just … isn’t riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape a TERRIBLE idea?

Some of the comments to the publication of Liu They share his point of view, while others seek to defend the Batman practice. Even if Simu He does not explicitly mention the DC superhero, it is obvious that he is referring to him and the shots that we have seen in many movies, when he is riding on a motorcycle and the cape flutters behind him.

The Batman is the next Dark Knight movie and through the trailers and teasers we have seen that the protagonist will also ride a motorcycle with the cape on. The truth is that only Batman can make everything look really cool, plus, we can assume that he is an expert in handling his tools. The film hits theaters this year and is set to become one of the highest grossing. Although at first fans did not trust Robert Pattinson, the actor has shown that his skills in front of the camera have improved and he has what it takes to deliver a Batman that lives up to expectations.

On the other hand, Simu liu has a brilliant path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were few Internet users who thought that Shang-chi It would be a flop at the box office, and boy did they make a mistake. The film grossed US $ 432 million globally, a positive figure considering the disaster caused by the pandemic. The character was already recruited by Wong to join the Avengers, so we can assume that he will return in the future to demonstrate his enormous powers, using them to protect Earth (or the Universe?).

The batmanProduced by Warner Bros. under the DC Films label, it will hit theaters on March 4, 2022 promising a never-before-seen action-fighting spectacle for the hero. For its part, Marvel Studios will launch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, so it will be interesting to observe the competition of superhero cinema, which one will take the best numbers for the end of the year?

