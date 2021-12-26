12/26/2021 at 13:03 CET

JL Ferrer

Human well-being is not only threatened by heat waves, but by the concurrence of several of these episodes at the same time, which multiplies the environmental, economic and social damages. Scientists have found that several large heat waves, spanning areas the size of Mongolia, occurred simultaneously during the hot seasons of the 2010s throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

Using climate data from 1979 to 2019, Washington State University researchers found that the number of heat waves occurring simultaneously andn the mid and high latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere was seven times higher in the 2010s than in the 1980s. On average, there were concurrent heat waves for 143 days each year throughout the 2010s, that is, almost every day of the 153 days in the warm months, May through September.

According to the study published in the Journal of Climate, concurrent heat events also they became hotter and occupied a larger surface: their intensity increased by 17% and their geographical extension increased by 46%.

“The coincidence of several heat waves at the same time often has worse social impacts than a single event,” said Cassandra Rogers, a postdoctoral researcher at WSU and lead author of the study in the Journal of Climate.

Impact on agriculture and trade

“If certain regions depend on each other, for example for agriculture or trade, and both are under stress at the same time, they may not be able to respond to both events,” he added.

Heat waves can cause disasters from bad harvests to wildfires. And when they are concurrent, they can multiply those threats, by depleting countries’ ability to provide mutual aid during these crises, as seen during the multiple wildfires in the US, Canada, and Australia, which were linked to heat waves. 2019 and 2020.

An earlier study also found that the concurrent heat waves caused a drop of around 4% in world crop production.

This study defined large heat waves as high-temperature events lasting three days or more and covering at least 1.6 million square kilometers, roughly the size of Mongolia or Iran.

For their study, the researchers analyzed ERA5 data produced by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which combines large amounts of observational data from ground weather stations, water buoys and aircraft, as well as satellite data with models of Weather forecast.

Heat waves cause forest fires | Xoán Rey

ERA5 provides comprehensive global estimates of hourly data for various climate variables since 1979, when satellite data became available, which is why the study focused on this time period.

Using these observational data, the researchers found that the main driver of the heat waves was the general increase in global mean temperature due to climate change. The world has warmed 1 ° C over the last century and most of this increase, two-thirds, has occurred since 1975.

The researchers also found that increased generation of two circulation patterns throughout the hemisphere made certain areas more vulnerable to concurrent heat waves, including eastern North America, eastern and northern Europe. eastern Asia and eastern Siberia.

In this way, the study provides more evidence of the need to curb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, the researchers said, as the continuous increase in temperature means that the world must prepare for more heat waves simultaneous.

“As a society, currently we are not adapted for the types of weather events we are experiencing right now& rdquor ;, said co-author Deepti Singh, WSU Associate Professor in the School of the Environment.

“It is important to understand how we can reduce our vulnerability and adapt our systems to be more resistant to these types of heat events that have cascading social impacts,” he concluded.