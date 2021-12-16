U.S offers five million dollars for information that can find the whereabouts of Joaquín’s children El Chapo Guzman; that is to say, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán López.

But who are they? Here we tell you what you should know about the four horsemen of the Sinaloa Cartel. sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and presumed heirs of the empire that his own father founded.

“All four are members of high rank of the Sinaloa Cartel and each one is subject to a federal prosecution for your participation in the illicit traffic of drugs, ”the State Department announced in a statement.

Who are the children of El Chapo Guzmán?

Perhaps the best known son of Chapo is Ovidio Guzmán, who in October 2019 made The Culiacanazo. A taste of the power that still has Sinaloa Cartel, who in a matter of hours placed the city with drug closures and cars modified with weapons heavy gauge.

Ovidio Guzman

Ovidio Guzmán López, was presumably born on March 29, 1990 according to various sources, and is it? nicknamed as The mouse or The black cat, is a Mexican drug trafficker and high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal organization based in Culiacán.

The son of El Chapo Guzmán became involved in the business of drug trafficking of his father since he was a child, and rose through the ranks of the The Figueroa Brothers after his father’s arrest. Many people believe that he is the one who runs the cartel together with his brother so the May 8, 2019, was sanctioned in accordance with the Law on the Designation of Drug Traffickers Foreign.

Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán PHOTO Cuartoscuro

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar

Iván Archivaldo is the son of El Chapo Guzmán and according to the Drug Control Administration (DEA), the man controls the Sinaloa Cartel together with Ismael Zambada García, presumably with his two brothers, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López.

So far the date of birth of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar; some historians of the life of El Chapo they say he was born October 2, 1980 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, others say that the August 15, 1983 in Zapopan, Jalisco.

He is the son of Maria Alejandrina Salazar Hernandez, Guzmán’s first wife and with whom he had three other children.

NO PHOTOS AVAILABLE.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar de Zapopan, Jalisco, was born on May 17, 1986 and is considered a drug dealer Mexican. According to official information, the September 13, 2018 was included in the list of ten most wanted by DEA.

Most wanted, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar PHOTO DEA

Joaquin Guzman Lopez There is not much information about the latter, although it is known that the DEA looks for.

