01/08/2022 at 18:49 CET

The Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane found dead after it had reported his disappearance this week, as confirmed this Saturday by the Irish police, who had made an appeal to locate him.

The young man had disappeared this Thursday, supposedly after leaving a medical center where he was under surveillance by risk of suicide and was last seen in Tallaght, south of Dublin.

A police spokesman confirmed to local media that “after the recovery of a body in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow on Friday, January 7, the ‘missing person’ appeal regarding 17-year-old Shane O’Connor has been stopped. “

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: – Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Sinéad O’Connor, 55, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the teenager, which she had with folk singer Donal Lunny, in a moving message: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly anguish today and is now with God“.

The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada’Davitt in 2018, also posted a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, one of four the Irish has had.

According to the media, O’Connor had threatened Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit in case “something happened” to his son, who allegedly he left that medical center where he was under surveillance for suicide risk.

The police had renewed the call to locate the young man, with a message in which he described the physical appearance of Shane, the clothes he was wearing and indicated the place where he was last seen and where he indicated that they were concerned about his “well-being ” of the boy.