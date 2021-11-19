Illumination Sing 2: Top-notch cast and great music

Sing 2 features a star-studded cast, lots of great music, and fun for the whole family. The animated film, which opens on December 22, brings together a great cast of actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, among others. In addition to great animation, creative visuals, and a unique mix of music from various genres; and decades that will leave the whole family with a song or two etched in their heads for at least a day or two.

When it comes to actors, it’s a good mix of those that you probably wouldn’t normally associate with the work of actors who lend their voice, some who might have a prior experience or two, some newcomers, as well as professionals who have done this. several times and others who did it for the first time. But the truth is that everyone came with everything to give life to this new animation.

The grand musical finale of the third act could be an act in Las Vegas

The animation and visuals are pretty nice too, especially when it comes to the grand musical ending of the third act. It’s so funny and clever that maybe the only downside is that it’s not a real-life show that you can go to see with your friends or family in Las Vegas and / or Broadway, at least not yet.

The music is pretty good and there is something for everyone, almost regardless of age. Sure, their main goal is to please younger audiences, but there are still a good number of old songs that would appeal to older viewers and become the new favorites of younger audiences who may have never heard them before.

The overall story is probably the weakest aspect of the film, it is not particularly original or groundbreaking, often at times a bit cliché. However, the actors take what might otherwise be flat, predictable moments to a much more powerful level that resonates despite being perhaps too familiar. But who this movie is aimed at, in this case children, Sing 2 hits the mark. Perhaps the best thing they could have done is make the movie about the sci-fi musical that the characters are trying to put together, which could have accomplished more and been a bit more daring.

Kids will really enjoy this movie and will want to see it again more than once, especially the great musical numbers and parents will surely be caught singing songs out loud repeatedly that they probably wouldn’t otherwise.

Sing 2: Synopsis

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal artists prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one problem: he has to find and persuade the loneliest rock star in the world to join them. What starts out as Buster’s dream of success then becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2: Cast

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono. Upstairs you can hear Scarlett Johansson sing.

Written by: Garth Jennings Directed by: Garth Jennings

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Sing 2 premieres on December 22, so it would be perfect to see it during the Christmas holidays with the family.