Karina Moreno, better known as ‘Karina La Voz’, like many other artists, in 2020 attacked the decision to choose Bad Bunny ‘Composer of the Year’, but now she would be willing to sing with him.

More than a year after ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) named ‘Composer of the Year’ to ‘Bad Rabbit’, Karina surprises by stating, in an interview in the Venezuelan newspaper ‘El Nacional’, the following: “I would love to do something with him, I don’t know if it would be to teach him, to tell him that apart from this vile, vulgar and grotesque world, there is also a place Elegant”.

Karina La Voz is in the middle of a tour in his country which he entitled ‘From Here I Am’, where he already toured several cities and its most important date will be this next December 4 in Caracas. For her it is the reunion with her audience, after several years of living abroad, more precisely in Miami.

Precisely because of these concerts, the first greats to be held in that country since the pandemic began, was interviewed by journalist Vanessa Alves, from ‘El Nacional’, who refloated that controversy that was formed when Bad Bunny received that title.

While she was not the only artist to raise her voice, yes Karina denounced that she had been threatened with death by several fans, and it is believed that the stanza that says “By God, ma’am, there are more important things than sitting down to criticize the achievements of a singer”, from the song ‘Composer of the Year’ that the Puerto Rican wrote, is dedicated to her.

But a year later, although she still thinks she didn’t deserve that award, Karina seems to have a better idea: sing a duet with the ‘Bad Rabbit’.

“It is an undeniable phenomenon, not in vain it is the first in the world, it is the one that sells the most, and it is not for free, it has struck a chord with millions of people. I have my personal opinion as I expressed it, that he is not a great composer. I would love to do something with him, I don’t know if it would be to teach him, to tell him that apart from this vile, vulgar and grotesque world, there is also an elegant place. It could be a song that he sings in his style and I tell him no, that I have my little heart, I really don’t know what it would be like. Of course, humorous, instructive and elegant, but I recognize the urban genre and it has its meritHe said in the Venezuelan newspaper.

Now it remains to know without Bad Bunny would be willing to sing, why not, compose with the Venezuelan singer.

