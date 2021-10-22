Popular American pop singer and icon Mariah Carey has bought Bitcoins through the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange developed by Winklevoss.

In an Instagram post, Mariah Carey announced to her 10 million followers on the social network, that she is partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, to drive adoption of Bitcoin. And in this way, support African American girls in their pursuit of a STEM degree. A broad category of college education that refers to the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

In the advertising video, Mariah Carey claimed that she invests in Bitcoin through the Gemini exchange. In addition, he provided his followers with a referral code to redeem $ 20 in Bitcoins for free on the platform.

The singer also credited Cryptopedia for teaching her about investing in cryptocurrencies. Cryptopedia, is a totally free cryptocurrency education platform, developed by the Gemini exchange.

In addition, the singer reported that people who register through the referral code of the advertising video and start trading on the Gemini exchange will benefit Black Girls Code. A non-profit organization that provides free technology education for African American girls.

Although it was considered that the first investors of cryptocurrencies were ahead of time to invest in Bitcoin before the main financial institutions. A large percentage of the market is directly influenced by celebrity endorsements.

In the month of September, a Morning Consult survey in the United States showed that 45% of cryptocurrency holders would seek to invest in a cryptocurrency if it was endorsed by someone famous.

Celebrities and their interest in Bitcoin

Today, celebrities have become very influential in the growing market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Which has attracted millions of dollars in investment this year. Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin believes that celebrities can drive the NFT market towards socially relevant causes around the world.

The famous American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg, participated in 2018 in a party organized by Ripple linked to the world of cryptocurrencies. In January 2018, he was one of the famous people who defended the use of cryptocurrencies, promoting the Robinhood trading platform. The first signs of Snoop Dogg’s interest in cryptocurrencies happened in 2013. At that time, I tweet “my next album will be available in Bitcoin and will be shipped with a drone”.

In turn, the world-renowned American singer Madonna has been one of the main advocates of cryptocurrencies since 2018. Madonna uses cryptocurrencies to make donations to her charity project “Raising Malawi.” Which aims to help orphaned children in the United States. The CEO of Ripple is also very involved in this project, in 2018 he promoted a charity event where donations could be made in cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, rap singer 50 Cent in 2018 accepted that his followers pay for his album ‘Animal Ambition’ in cryptocurrencies. Thus generating an approximate of $ 8.5 million dollars in the sales of his album.

At the time of writing this post, the price of Bitcoin is located at $ 61K, thus approaching a new all-time high. Source: CoinMarketCap

Did you like the content? Share it

Related