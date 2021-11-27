Noelia will join a great New Year’s celebration in Miami | Instagram

For residents of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo is the person in charge of the magna New Year’s celebration, where the singer Noelia will become the big surprise of the night to start another year.

Like other music personalities Noelia She will have an important participation in the event as a special guest, without a doubt her presence and repertoire will be one of the most anticipated during the night.

How impressive this free concert which has become the most important after the famous event in Time Square in New York clarifying, without a doubt it is one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially since it will be attended by impressive artists.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko shows off legs and also flirtatious interiors

The appointment will be held on Friday, December 31 at the famous Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida, United States, surely you will be able to identify this venue because the world-renowned Ultra Music Festival of electronic music is also held there.

Noelia will join a great New Year’s celebration in Miami | Courtesy

In addition to Noelia the famous interpreter of hits such as “Tú”, “Candela”, “Yo No Fallé”, “Kiss Me” and “I Touch My Self” will also be attended by:

Willie Chirino Nacho Amaury Gutiérrez

The entrance to this event will be completely free, the magic will begin from 9:00 p.m., to have control of the event, the introduction of bottles, cans, refrigerators or portable coolers or personal fireworks will not be allowed, probably for the safety of the assistants.

In addition to the presentation of these music stars there will also be fireworks that will light the bay and downtown, the rise of the Orange and other surprises that have not been mentioned for the moment, it is important to maintain a little suspense! !

If you are interested in knowing a little more information, you will be able to access the Bayfront Park’s social networks, surely in a short time they will begin to share more information.

There is no doubt that Commissioner Joe Carollo has been working hard since he was elected as he has done since the day he became a politician, which is why he is one of the most loved and admired people for his work towards society.

Despite the fact that there is still little more than a month to go, the excitement of knowing that we will soon enter a new year is already beginning to feel, and the fact of receiving it with a magnificent show is something that without a doubt millions would like to enjoy, so least once in his life.