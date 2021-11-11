LUCAS DE LA CAL

Correspondent

Beijing

Updated on Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 10:08

In the first four minutes, Apple had already exceeded the sales total for the first day of Chinese Black Friday last year.

People with shopping carts on Alibaba Singles Day in Shanghai, China.ALY SONGREUTERS

The pack of 12 Coca-Colas half a liter costs 12 yuan. The change is 1.63 euros. Running shoes on the gym treadmill cost 14 euros. The keyboard for the computer is 5 euros. Two bottles of gin Bombay, one of rum Bacard and a Jos Cuervo tequila for the party at home on Saturday, does not exceed 34 euros.

On a typical day, these products in convenience stores Taobao, the giant Alibaba’s shopping app, would have cost almost twice as much. Above all, alcohol, all imported, little variety, and at skyrocketing prices in a country that produces practically only its traditional liquor and a little beer and wine. But on the 11th of the 11th, the Single’s Day, the largest consumer spectacle sponsored by the largest communist country, it’s not a normal day. Many years ago it became the golden day for Chinese e-commerce and grew to be the largest online shopping festival in the world.

November 11 of this year has not lost the usual consumerist excitement homeland. A record 290,000 brands with 14 million offers awaited online bargain hunters. More than 200 luxury brands have also participated in the event to offer around 100,000 new products.

Last night, before kicking off the big day, Alibaba I discovered that since the discounts began on November 1, 382 brands had already billed more than 100 million yuan (13.6 million euros). Alibaba gave some examples such as that, in the first second of sale, consumers had left 41 million euros in new iPhones. In the first four minutes of the opening of the shopping day, Apple had already exceeded the total sales of the first day of Chinese Black Friday last year.

In Hangzhou, capital of China’s Zhejiang province, where Alibaba’s headquarters are located, the British actor Benedict Cumberbatch appeared at midnight on a screen to kick off the last 24 hours of the Chinese shopping festival. Other years there was a grand gala with guest superstars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift or the stunts of the Circus of the Sun.

But the 11 of the 11 this year has lost its luster. Alibaba wanted to moderate its usual display of sales volume and forgo the characteristic giant screen where everyone could follow every transaction up to the minute. The e-commerce empire founded by Jack Ma and China’s other tech giants have been under strict regulatory scrutiny by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for more than a year. Beijing’s antitrust crackdown has forced a change in aggressive business practices.

An Alibaba spokesperson said that sales figures will be announced after the event window closed on Thursday at night. This is the first time this has happened. It is not convenient to make much noise while in Beijing the leaders of the second world power are gathered in a plenary session in which they speak of sustainability and “common prosperity”, a concept that the president Xi Jinping translated as an “excess income” adjustment and high-income workers “contributing more to society” to correct wealth inequality in the country.

Earlier this year, the e-commerce platform Pinduoduo pledged to donate € 1.3 billion in profits to farmers to increase their income, while Alibaba pledged € 13.5 billion in subsidies for small and medium-sized businesses.

On Singles Day last year, consumers spent € 65 billion on Alibaba’s online shopping platforms during the 11-day festival. His closest rival, JD.com, recorded sales of 35,000 million.

These transactions involve millions of workers handling billions of packages. Alibaba’s logistics arm mobilized 3,000 aircraft during the 2020 event. Messaging services foresee more work this year than last, when they handled 3.96 billion packages between November 1 and November 11.

All of this comes at an environmental cost in the midst of the Glasgow climate summit, where Xi Jinping recommitted to China reaching its carbon cap by 2030 and reaching emissions neutrality by 2060.

There are hardly any numbers, but on Singles Day 2016, Greenpeace conducted a study estimating that order deliveries generated 52,400 tons of carbon dioxide. Alibaba has said it plans to cut carbon emissions related to orders by 30% this year. It’s promoting recycling services, data centers that run on renewable energy, and even algorithms that match products with the right-sized package to reduce waste. The company also offers coupons worth 100 million yuan for eco-friendly brands.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more