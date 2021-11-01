Univision Sirey Morán and her father met again at the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The fifth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021, broadcast last Sunday, October 31, was loaded with emotional family reunions for some of the finalists. For her part, the Honduran Sirey Morán was reunited with her father, whom she had not seen for four years.

As part of the improvisation test of the “Challenge of the Queen” from the fifth gala of NBL 2021, Moran had to be part of a scene in which they simulated the robbery of a jewelry store, but what the young woman never imagined is that her father would play the owner of the jewelry store, who wore a hood over his face during the first seconds of the challenge

As the jewelry robbery scene progressed, the main actors removed the hood from the alleged owner of the business establishment. At that moment, the model was speechless when she realized that her father was participating as a guest actor in the challenge of the week.

Faced with the nerves and excitement to see his father after four years without being physically, Sirey Moran couldn’t hold back his tears in the middle of his impromptu scene during the “Challenge of the Queen”.

“I am proud of you, Sirey. You’re going to make it, mom. I love you, forgive me if at some point I failed you as a father ”, were the emotional words of the father of Moran.

Gabriel Coronel, talent of NBL 2021, was the guest actor at the “Challenge of the Queen” from Sirey Moran. When asked about what he thought about the finalist’s reunion with her father, Colonel told Alejandra Espinoza: “Alejandra, I still have watery eyes. The energy that was here and the emotion that was vibrated was something too great and pure, definitely one of the most special moments of my career ”.

After the reunion that stole the tears of the viewers, Giselle blondet he dedicated a few words to Moran: “You faced one of the most difficult things that actors have to face, which is when we are surprised by something that has to do with our emotion. In this case, within that circumstance, you composed yourself and handled it quite well, because I know how hard it is to miss someone who is very important to you ”.

For her part, the Honduran woman thanked the production of Our Latin Beauty for the pleasant surprise of her reunion with her father: “I am very grateful to everything that Nuestra Belleza Latina is, I did not expect it. I know that they have always been characterized by doing beautiful things, but I never imagined him in a challenge and I being the thief, that the owner of the jewelry store was going to be my father ”.

“In January we were going to celebrate five years of not seeing each other. Seeing him right now means a lot to me, and also thank you daddy for coming, because I know you hate airplanes and that is a small test of what a father can do for a son “, he concluded Sirey Moran with tears in her eyes as she was pleasantly grateful for the reunion with her father.