Univision Sirey Morán thanked the Honduran people and their parents for their triumph at Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Sirey Morán was crowned the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 during the final gala of the competition, broadcast by Univision last Sunday, November 21.

Morán is the first Honduran woman to win a season of the successful reality show beauty pageant on the Univision television network.

During her first appearance on “Despierta América” as queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the 31-year-old model broke down in tears as she thanked the Honduran people and her family for significantly supporting her during her participation in NBL 2021.

“First of all, honor and glory be to God because He is the one who gave me strength. Second, my Honduras, we have never won a Miss Universe or Nuestra Belleza Latina, this is historic. I believe that Univision still does not understand the blessing it has made in my country and to see how they have celebrated it, “said Sirey Morán on Univision’s morning show as she collapsed in tears for the great support she has received after her triumph in NBL .

Morán said in ‘Despierta América’ that the support of the viewers was key so that she could be crowned as Our Latin Beauty 2021: “I cannot stop thanking, because no matter how much one makes the effort to enter the competition, if People did not vote, I could not have achieved it (the victory). I am supremely happy.

“Thank you for celebrating this with me, he is from Honduras, but he is also from Central America and from all Latinos, and from the non-Latino people who have been there supporting me. I really thank you very much for making this dream come true, thanks to Univision and the entire team, ”said the winner of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Upon being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Sirey Morán automatically became the winner of an exclusive contract as a talent from Univision for one year, a prize of 50 thousand dollars in cash and an artistic training course at the Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa.

Sirey Morán is Univision’s second talent with Honduran roots. The first Honduran woman to be part of one of the main productions of the television network was the journalist Satcha Pretto, known for her outstanding participation in the show “Despierta América”.

“We are very proud as Hondurans and as Latinos. You are a prepared, intelligent, fighter woman and I welcome you with open arms because it fills me with great pride to see that our country has representatives like you, who come here leading the way. Here we are going to support all the Hondurans that we are and all Our Latin Beauty ”, were the tender words of Pretto to Morán in the recent transmission of ‘Despierta América’.

Sirey Morán’s parents were present at the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021. Despite taking separate directions in their lives for a few years, the parents of the beauty queen were supporting their daughter from the first day she entered the Univision television competition.

In her interview in Despierta América, Morán said that the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina surprised her with the visit of her mother, who currently resides in the city of El Progreso in Honduras.

The Honduran also said that her father traveled from Puerto Rico to support her in the finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina. When talking about his father figure, Morán stressed that his father is an immigrant like many who come to the United States with a suitcase full of dreams and with the desire to forge a better future for their children.

“I believe that the most beautiful thing that one can do as children is to honor their parents and they lived that moment with me yesterday. They are people who come from below, my mother went to school without shoes and my father’s father sold lottery in a park ”, highlighted the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.