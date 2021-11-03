Univision Sirey Morán breaks down in tears at the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Sirey Morán was one of the finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who experienced a springboard of emotions during the fifth gala of the reality show, broadcast by Univision last Sunday, October 31.

In an activity at the “Mansión de la Belleza”, Morán, like the rest of her NBL 2021 teammates, read for the first time the comments of the viewers about their performance within the competition.

In the comment that alluded to the Honduran, a user advised her to improve her performance in front of the judges and in each of her appearances on the Univision reality show stage.

“I advise you that when you are before the judges who are evaluating you, loosen up a bit. When you go out, eat that catwalk, ”wrote the NBL follower in the comment that was read by Sirey Morán.

Play

“I grew up thinking I was ugly,” reveals Sirey Morán when faced with criticism from the public Amara La Negra and David Salomón accompanied Alejandra Espinoza to the NBL house for a new dynamic in which the participants could read what people in networks Socialists think of them and that is how the eight participants reacted when they found out how the public sees them. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ Visit… 2021-11-01T03: 55: 01Z

When asked if her shyness was one of the things that disadvantaged her in the reality show, Morán replied to Amara La Negra: “I have always fought with Sirey, I always grew up thinking that I was ugly, and every day, I fight so that my shyness and my nerves do not control me ”.

Alejandra Espinoza, who was one of the guest stars during the finalists’ activity at the Mansion de la Belleza, assured that she felt inspired after hearing the life testimonies of each one of them: “I believe that this talk helped all of them. I love hearing the stories and I love knowing that in this life there are warriors everywhere, and that Nuestra Belleza Latina is a contest of warriors ”.

The reactions of the fans on the digital platforms of Nuestra Belleza Latina did not wait: “You are beautiful, Sirey. You are talented, professional and intelligent, very charismatic. Cheer up my Honduran ”,“ I just hope that this contest is not fixed like every year. Up Sirey ”,“ People are always going to say something negative, that if you are fat or skinny, straight hair or curly, they don’t have positive things to contribute. That’s why we have to go ahead with what makes us feel good “,” For me, Sirey is the most prepared, she is humble and beautiful. The bad thing is that in the end Hondurans never win, they only use them as ratings, because they already have their favorite and winner, even if she is not talented.

Before auditioning for the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Sirey Morán was elected as Miss Universe Honduras in 2016. However, the Honduran was dismissed before her participation in Miss Universe, this due to discrepancies with the directors of the franchise of the beauty pageant in Honduras.

Currently, Morán is a television host for a well-known television channel in Honduras. Despite her great desire to become an influential sports commentator, the 30-year-old Honduran put aside her dreams in Honduras to be able to participate in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

If she won the twelfth season of the Univision reality show, Sirey Morán would become the first Honduran woman to be part of the select group of winners in the television production that has been on the air since 2007.