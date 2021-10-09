Univision Sirey Morán is one of the participants of NBL 2021.

Sirey Morán is one of the ten participants of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

During her talent test for the new season of NBL, the Honduran presented a news segment with the collaboration of the famous Dominican television presenter Tony Dandrades.

Jury personalities such as Daniella Álvarez and Adal Ramones praised the participant for her skill in television conduction, a talent that allowed her to be part of the ten candidates for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Sirey Morán presents a very peculiar parade in Belgium with Tony Dandrades in NBL The Honduran reported a funny parade of geese in the streets of a Belgian city. Adal told her that her failure was not to say what animals it was, while the rest of the jury told her that she saved the report even though she looked nervous.

Who is Sirey Morán?

Sirey Morán, a 31-year-old Honduran, is a famed beauty queen and television host. Currently, the participant resides temporarily in the city of Tegucigalpa in Honduras.

In her initial audition at NBL, Morán made it known that she put aside her facet as a beauty queen to pursue her dreams as a sports journalist in a media outlet in her home country.

His participation in beauty pageants has been very controversial

Sirey Morán is a known face in beauty pageants after winning the title of Miss Universe Honduras in 2016.

In August 2016, Morán was dismissed as Miss Universe Honduras after alleging that she was a victim of physical and psychological violence by Carlos Rivera, director of the beauty pageant.

According to information reviewed by Latin Times, the Honduran’s dismissal was due to “contractual problems” with the directors of the Miss Universe Honduras franchise and claims of violence, added to an alleged diva behavior.

Teen Vogue magazine reported that the incident of violence between the beauty queen and Rivera occurred in New York City when she was summoned to discuss her participation in an event that had not been authorized by the Miss Universe Honduras Organization.

In a press release, Sirey Morán said that Carlos Rivera and another man attacked her physically and verbally while trying to take her mobile phone from her, after realizing that she had been recording the conversation they were having.

Morán pointed out in the press release that she ran from the meeting place and called the New York Police Department after feeling that her rights as a woman had been violated.

For his part, Rivera issued a press release denying Sirey Morán’s accusations: “I never hit him. That is my truth ”.

Work as a sportscaster

Currently, Sirey Morán makes a living as a sports commentator on a television show called “Las dueñas del bola,” aired on Televicentro television in her native Honduras.

In her audition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Morán announced that she put her work in a Honduran media on hold in order to return to the United States and pursue her dream of becoming the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of the beauty pageant. from Univision.

Do social volunteering in your country of origin

Sirey Morán since her beginnings in beauty pageants has felt an immense concern for the most vulnerable communities in Honduras, which is why for some time she has been doing social volunteering to provide help to Honduran families.

In collaboration with the Televicentro television network, Morán has organized various social work activities with the purpose of bringing donations of clothing, food and medical supplies to the most needy communities in their country of origin.