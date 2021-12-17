Univisión Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina in November 2021

Sirey Morán has been wearing the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown for less than a month, which she won after several weeks of competition, where from the beginning she became the top favorite of the contest, but in a beautiful gesture, she took off her tiara.

The beautiful queen of Univisión, who traveled to Honduras to pay tribute to her people, to whom she dedicated the title of Nuestra Belleza Latina, gave her crown to two queens, and her followers had nothing but praise for Sirey’s decision to transfer your tiara.

This was shown by the former Miss Honduras Universe 2016 on her Instagram account, where she shared photographs and videos of the moment she crowned two Hondurans, whom she described as the great queens of her life.

“Crowning the queens of my life: my mother and grandmother Berta,” commented Nuestra Belleza Latina number 12, referring to how happy she was to be able to pass the crown of the contest to the two most important women in her life.

Sirey also wanted to honor her other grandmother, who is no longer with her, and to whom she extended her crown to the sky.

“And in the last photo, my mother’s mother, who takes care of me from heaven. With her crown, my beautiful grandmother Maria. I love you beautiful queens ❤️🙏🏼 ”added Sirey.

The charming queen accompanied her message with several images in which she showed tender moments with her mother and grandmothers, since she was a child, and even added a snapshot of her days as Miss Honduras.

Following her decision to crown her queens, her fans’ reactions were swift, and soon all kinds of comments emerged, applauding Sirey’s beautiful detail.

“Bella Blessings 🙌🙌🙌🙌”, “Every moment with the family is a blessing 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”, “Beautiful, enjoy every moment with your family. You deserve it after weeks of hard work for that crown 👑 “, were some of the phrases shared by his fans.

“Beautiful ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️”, “What beauties of photos ❤️❤️❤️”, “Greetings to that beautiful mommy, many blessings 😘✨✨✨” and “How tender your mother, she looks very special with That crown she looks very beautiful Like the daughter❤️👍 ”, added other followers of Sirey.

In a matter of moments, the videos and photographs of the two new queens of Nuestra Belleza Latina achieved thousands of “likes”.

“More than happy to be in my country. Thank you for such a nice reception ❤️ #sanpedrosula #teamsirey #honduras #catracha #catrachos @nuestrabellezalatina @univision @televicentro “, said Sirey in another message, after his arrival in Honduras.

