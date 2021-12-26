Univision

The long-awaited vacations that Sirey Morán -the new winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina- enjoys with her extended family in Honduras, have been a bit bumpy. This was reported by the 31-year-old Honduran, who in a video uploaded to the temporary stories on her Instagram account apologized for not being able to respond to any greetings because she fell ill.

With a very hoarse voice, but just as smiling, the model explained what happened to her, arguing that her life has been so intense that she had not even been able to rest.

“Well my beautiful people, I owe videos to many people, greetings that they have asked me, but my throat is a bit sick (…) and I’m going to recover. I am a little better. I have not rested, so I had to share with the family. That is why for one night we came to go to La Ceiba and tomorrow we are going to go to a very beautiful place, “he said.

What happened has not been an impediment for the beauty queen to continue enjoying her vacations and visiting the most beautiful places in her country. “Thank God for the blessed land that saw me born #Honduras,” she proudly wrote next to a photo on the beach in Ceiba.

“Beautiful woman, our pride”, “Amen dear @sireymoran, thank Jehovah for the beauties of the Catracha land, for the Caribbean beauty that unites us, and above all for being the cradle of such beautiful people from the inside out, like you and my beautiful orchid of my loves ”, were some of the messages that his more than 270 thousand followers left him.

The next stop for the Honduran, who has not been separated from her family for a moment, was none other than Roatán. “Now we are going to Roatán (…) I want you to know my country because it is beautiful. I am going to share images of my family and everything that we are going to experience there, ”she enthused.

The winner of the famous Univisión reality show arrived in her native country on December 12, where she has been seen sharing with her father, grandmother, cousins ​​and uncles.

“The best gift is the love of my family #teamsirey and that is why on this special day where Christmas is celebrated, and in which we must thank God for so many things, I say MANY THANKS to all those who are part of my life and that they were part of my dream of being #nuestrabellezalatina coming true. To those in this photo: family, friends and all those who from a distance are also part of my life, thank you, I love you very much, “he wrote.

The model was happy and grateful for the immense reception that her compatriots gave her upon her arrival in Honduras.

