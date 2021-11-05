Univision Sirey Morán is one of the contestants of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021

Sirey Morán seeks to be the new Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021. In an exclusive interview with NowMismo she spoke about her advantage, her responsibility and plan within the competition where she said that “whose turn is the turn and then who is not, no.

Below you can see Sirey’s interview:

Tell us about the experience of being in Nuestra Belleza Latina?

The experience is incredible with the simple fact of having passed that casting of more than six thousand women, then reaching forty and then twenty and now being in this top 10. It is truly a blessing and representing my beloved Honduras and better. said to all Latinos it is truly a privilege.

Of all the girls, are you the one with the most experience, do you feel that this is an advantage and that they can see you as a great competition?

There are other girls who do have experience. Even Yelus who’s already out, she’s a graduate journalist and even Jaky has experience. All even those that we have been in reigns and that projection that it gives you and the beauty pageants is a slight advantage. I do not believe that I am better than my companions or that I can be on top. Obviously I do feel blessed that I have already been in at least one medium and I was in this part live but I am currently a journalism student. Unfortunately I had not reached those classes where they teach you to handle the telepromter and everything. So I have had to manage them as well as my colleagues and the last challenge that you could see was super strong for me. I had adrenaline up but thank God it turned out super good.

Is the competition just as you imagined it or is it something totally different?

It is really what I have thought because all the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina is incredible. They always have us every surprise. Every show that people watch is learning for us and it is also a challenge. And being able to be here is so nice that I can’t really explain it to you. The fact of representing Honduras in itself has been a very good responsibility. I’m also gambling for my life. That at 31 years old and studying journalism … I have to succeed in this. I’m really putting my heart into it and imagine how many people are looking for an opportunity and we who get to be on this platform have to try to shine.

Who have you formed a friendship with?

I get along super well with all of them. Obviously, the one with whom I am closest and she has said it and I support it is with Lupita. We have very good conversations. She has that dream of getting married, she already invites me to the wedding … that the friendship can continue. At the beginning I told all the girls ‘let’s play and let’s play fair to maintain a friendship because if you can maintain a friendship in a contest’. You know that when it’s time [de una]… the one who gets his turn and then the one who doesn’t, no. So this is about going forward all without putting our foot in and shining.



What is the most difficult thing about living in the mansion?

Coexistence is difficult in itself if one is used to being with his family at home. The fact of being with so many women in a single room, a bathroom … is a difficult matter. Well and we girls who have our days, hormones and some are sensitive, it is complicated but it is part of the competition. I have classified this in three stages that I have to take great care of. One then the challenges and everything that people see. Another my audience and the other coexistence. I feel that those three are so important that I cannot neglect any of them. The girls are all from different countries that at the end of the day we are Latinas, I mean fire.

