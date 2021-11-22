Univisión Sirey Morán predicted his triumph with Fabién de la Concepción

Since Sirey Morán decided to launch herself to conquer the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown, the 31-year-old has had the support of thousands of loyal fans around the world, who do not stop praising her with all kinds of phrases and comments, that show the enormous admiration they feel towards the beautiful beauty queen.

And to the already long list of accolades that the new Nuestra Belleza Latina has received, now more than one faithful follower of the Honduran has begun to believe that the beautiful queen has mental powers, almost like the best psychics.

And it is that beyond having always mentioned her desire to become the successor of Migbelis Castellanos, in a recent talk, which we share here on video, Sirey not only mentioned that she would win the contest, but also said that she looked pretty hands in that final moment, with the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción, as happened in the final gala.

“Because I know that Cuba is supporting Fabién a lot, I think it could be her, but they are all excellent,” were the words spoken by Sirey a couple of days ago, which were premonitory.

Likewise, in other interviews, Sirey had stated that this time, for nothing in the world was she going to allow the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina to slip away, entrusting herself to God and motivated by her fellow Hungarian citizens and the fans from other countries who supported her. , assured that he would win. And it happened, just as it was decreed.

And it is that many of Sirey’s most loyal fans, in addition to giving credit to the talents and beauty of the young woman as her best weapons towards the crown, also share with her her enormous religious faith, something that the catracha assures was decisive in her triumph.

“God’s Grace always… this crown is from Honduras, were the first words uttered by the winner of the 12th season of the reality show.

“This crown is yours. Thank you very much, the first crown for Honduras … and thanks to all who supported me, “said the young woman, who a couple of years ago also left her country’s name overlooked, after representing them in Miss Universe, where despite not classify, stole the attention of locals and strangers.

And when talking about what it means to have the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown, Sirey Morán is very clear that her goal is to serve as an example to millions of Latinos.

“It’s called Nuestra Belleza Latina, and that’s why it would represent all the effort, all the courage, all the new women that this competition has made in me, and in many women they see in the competition, but also many men, who want to meet dreams, “said the today crowned queen of Univision