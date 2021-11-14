Univision Sirey Morán yearns for the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Since the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina began, the Honduran Sirey Morán has stolen the attention and praise of the jury, her own colleagues and the general public, who have not abandoned her for a single moment with their votes.

And with just two galas left until the name of who will become Nuestra Belleza Latina number 12 is known, Sirey opened her heart and revealed that she is very proud of having been able to get to where she has come in the competition, with the clear conviction of which will have a place among the four finalists.

“@Sireymoran is happy and grateful to be a semifinalist for #NuestraBellezaLatina. ✨ ”, was the comment with which Nuestra Belleza Latina shared a video on her Instagram, where the Central American beauty opened up about what she feels at this moment of the reality show.

Looking like a winner, and showing herself sincere and very humble, the former Miss Honduras, who represented her country in Miss Universe, took the opportunity to thank the battalion of fans she has, who have been in charge of keeping her at the top every week voting.

“That makes me feel super happy. Being able to get to this point is a great achievement, but most of all, I am super grateful to all of you who have been voting and who allow me to be fulfilling this great dream, “said Sirey in the clip, which we share in this note.

And for those who wonder if the Honduran is ready to become the next Nuestra Belleza Latina, the answer that the beautiful queen gave speaks for itself of the step that follows on her list, in the final days of the competition, with what wants to give a gift to his country.

“Well, we are now going to the final and for that crown,” said Sirey, who is clear that in her mind there is nothing different than fighting with all her strength and discipline to be the successor to Migbelis Castellanos.

And not only the more than 72,000 views that her video had, show the strength and fan base that the contestant has, but also hundreds of messages that flooded Sirey’s publication confirm it.

“You are an example of perseverance, enthusiastic, very dedicated in what is assigned to you… I adore you and we are proud of you. Let’s go for that Crown my Queen #TeamSirey we are supporting you full😍😍👏🔥 ”and“ ❤️❤️😍😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️ WITH ALL SIREY YOU ARE ALREADY A WINNER 🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳😇 ”Were some of the messages received by the Honduran.

One more fan commented: “We are going to reach the final, and in the name of God, I know that you will bring us the crown 👑🇭🇳 God bless you my beautiful queen 🥰 we are going with all of Honduras and Central America”.

Tell us if you think Sirey will be the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina.