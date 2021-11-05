Univision Sirey Morán in Nuestra Belleza Latina

There are just a few weeks until it is known who will be the successor of Migbelis Castellanos in Nuestra Belleza Latina, and one of the contestants that has caused the greatest stir is the Honduran Sirey Morán, very popular on social networks.

And in addition to the grace and beauty that the 31-year-old has, many wonder if that freshness that she has when speaking before the cameras is maintained when she speaks in English.

The answer is yes. And although in the Anglo language the Honduran retains her security and emotionality, there are some Spalabritas who do not give 100 percent in their pronunciation, but they are small details, which go to the background.

To see the level of English of the participant of the Univisión reality show, just watch the interview that the queen gave in one of the promotional videos when she competed in Miss Universe in 2016.

The contestant of the 12th edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina showed at that time that “She Speak English” very well, and that she does not lose her essence when speaking it or get carried away by nervousness.

At that time, Sirey, who studied at a university in New York City, not only brought out her English skills, but also showed her good heart, always linked to social causes.

“I love charity events. I have been doing this since I was 13 years old. All the time when I was in my church, I used to put up a notice asking people to help me raise money to help the children ”, was what Sirey responded in Miss Universe 2016, in English, when talking about her good deeds .

“So I think Miss Universe is the perfect platform to do this around the world, not only to learn something, but because when you help children who have no family or anything, you give them a hug or a smile and that’s something. very positive and I want to do that ”, added the Honduran.

And it was as a result of her time at Miss Unverso, after being chosen Miss Honduras, that the beautiful young woman became a recognized and beloved character in her country, as she is currently doing in Nuestra Belleza Latina, a show she hopes to come out of. as the great winner.

Miss Universe remained in Sirey’s memory as a great experience, but despite her grace and beauty, she did not qualify for anything, and she hopes that this curse will not be repeated on the Univision reality show.

Listen to Sirey speaking English and tell us how you think she speaks it.

