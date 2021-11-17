Univisión Sirey Morán confesses that she will not miss the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina

There are only a few days left for the followers of season number 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina to see the end of the show, and within the group of 4 finalists who will compete for the crown, one of the archifavorites is undoubtedly Sirey Morán.

The 31-year-old, who has experience in beauty pageants, as she represented her country in Miss Universe, has the support of a battalion of fans, and only on Sunday will we know if it will be enough to become the successor of Migbelis Castellanos.

For now, the finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina has tried to fill herself with good energy and visualize herself as the winner, since she confessed that this is her great dream, and feels that this time, unlike other projects in which she has participated, she has not is willing to stay applauding.

This was stated with great honesty by the Honduran beauty, through a video shared by the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram, where Sirey opened up about the emotions that surround her, ahead of the final gala.

Above all, the contestant said that being on the Univisión reality show has been a learning experience for her, which has made her grow in many aspects of her personal and professional life.

“(Nuestra Belleza Latina) have challenged me to a point of believing more in myself, and now I understand why the 360 ​​(concept of the belelza 360 program),” said Sirey in the clip we share here, where she highlighted that the challenge of winning , not only for her but also for her country.

“I want to have the opportunity to give that crown to Hondurans … when a Honduran triumphs, the country triumphs, and I believe that Sirey Morán after Nuestra Belleza Latina is a woman who … now there is no obstacle to stop her,” said the Honduran . “I want to win this crown, because I myself took many opportunities and this one that I have here in front of me has cost me so much that I don’t want to let it go.”

Sirey Morán also spoke of the evolution that the show has given her in the management of communications at a professional level.

“My experience has only been in sports, but Nuestra Belleza Latina has let me see that I can grow in another branch, explore and expose them and I love that,” said the finalist, insisting that the program has given her more than that she expected.

“I love our Latin Beauty. He has challenged me in all parts of journalism, I have slapped in acting, I have had very beautiful moments that will mark my life forever, for example, my dad (the surprise visit he made after years of not seeing him) “, he added the young woman.