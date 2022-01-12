Univision NBL contestants do not speak to Sirey

More than a month has passed since Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, and although the contestants on the Univision reality show swore to the rooftops that harmony and love reigned among all of them, it seems that this was a lie that they wanted to sell to the public.

This is what Sirey Morán herself allowed to see, who in her most sincere and honest interview, with who was a judge of the program, Jomari Goyso, spoke openly about how most of the 10 companions who arrived at the Mansion of Beauty do not even speak to her .

“That they swore that they loved each other that nobody believes them,” said the Spaniard, in his YouTube program “Sin Rodeo”, where he told Sirey that he knew that “none of the girls” spoke to him. “Who is your friend?” Jomari questioned in a very direct way, and it was there that the bomb exploded, as the Honduran confessed that almost all the girls on the show ignored her and have rude her.

“Not all of them (are my friends). There is one that stopped following me. There are two who never followed me. There is one that blocked me, I followed her, but this week she blocked me, ”said Sirey without revealing names.

And when asked by Jomari about whether the beautiful Fabién de la Concepción, who ranked second, was the one who blocked her, Nuestra Belleza Latina said: “No, it’s not her. She never followed me. “

Sirey went further and said: “I got along really well with two and they changed. The day I won (they only congratulated me) Genesis, Lupita and the other was Jackie, oh and Fabién who hugged me when I won ”.

Sirey Morán also said that she even felt bad on the day of the coronation, where most of the girls neither “peeled her” or told her anything about her triumph.

“The others were very rare. Ugly things happened. They arrived with a large Cuban flag, and they passed it in front of my parents, “added the Univisión star.

And as if to finish showing the bad atmosphere that there was on the part of the contestants towards Sirey and her behavior with Fabién, Jomari said that in the end, seeing that the Cuban and the Honduran were behaving distant and strange, Giselle Blondet “like mom “He had to intervene so that the two of them posed together and smiling before the public.

Tell us what you think about the contestants from Nuestra Belleza Latina no longer talking to Sirey.

